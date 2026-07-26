Gayton McKenzie slams 'humiliating' fan abuse surrounding Bafana Bafana - 'It is time people decide whether they are hooligans or football supporters'
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Minister demands end to toxic fan culture
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has issued a scathing rebuke of the toxic online abuse that has engulfed Bafana Bafana during the FIFA World Cup, with midfielder Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole bearing the brunt of the criticism.
Speaking at the funeral of fellow Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, McKenzie urged supporters to draw the line between constructive criticism and outright abuse, describing the treatment of Sithole as humiliating and unacceptable.
"When we lost to Mexico, the whole country was sad, but the abuse Yaya Sithole suffered, and the degradation and humiliation as well as the words spoken over his life,” McKenzie said.
Distinguishing supporters from hooligans
The minister’s intervention highlights a growing concern regarding the mental health of professional athletes in the digital age.
McKenzie suggested that a segment of the national team's following has lost its way, trading loyalty for toxic behavior that damages the very players they should be uplifting.
"It is time people decide whether they are hooligans or football supporters because there are hooligans dressed up as football supporters," McKenzie warned.
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Learning from club loyalty
In his address, McKenzie pointed toward Kaizer Chiefs as a blueprint for how fans should remain steadfast even during periods of extreme professional drought.
He noted that despite the club's well-documented struggles, their base has remained remarkably consistent in their vocal and emotional backing of the club.
"You look at Kaizer Chiefs, they went nine or ten years without a cup, but they still have the best support in the country, and we should learn from Kaizer Chiefs because despite that trophy drought, they supported their team and that for me is the true supporter," he added.
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A reminder of human dignity
The core of McKenzie’s message was a plea for empathy, reminding the public that footballers are human beings prone to error rather than invincible machines.
Ultimately, the treatment of Sithole following the Mexico loss serves as a cautionary tale for the South African sporting fraternity.
For McKenzie, the measure of a genuine supporter is not how loudly they cheer during a victory, but how they stand by the squad during the inevitable moments of disappointment and failure that define the beautiful game's unpredictable nature.
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