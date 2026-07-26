Gayton McKenzie slams 'humiliating' fan abuse surrounding Bafana Bafana - 'It is time people decide whether they are hooligans or football supporters'

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has issued a scathing rebuke of the toxic online abuse that has engulfed Bafana Bafana during the FIFA World Cup, with midfielder Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole bearing the brunt of the criticism.

Speaking at the funeral of fellow Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, McKenzie urged supporters to draw the line between constructive criticism and outright abuse, describing the treatment of Sithole as humiliating and unacceptable.

"When we lost to Mexico, the whole country was sad, but the abuse Yaya Sithole suffered, and the degradation and humiliation as well as the words spoken over his life,” McKenzie said.



