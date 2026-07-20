Gayton McKenzie's R31 million FIFA World Cup bill revealed - 'Spending a budget is not a scandal'
The R31 million bill
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has come under the spotlight following the revelation of a R31 million bill linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and various departmental initiatives.
The minister clarified that the expenditure was not merely for travel but encompassed a wide range of promotional activities, strategic meetings, and the positioning of South Africa as a premier destination for future global sporting events.
McKenzie emphasized that the transparency of his department is paramount, stating: "There was nothing to hide."
The breakdown
Facing questions from opposition parties and the general public regarding the necessity of such a high bill, McKenzie has been firm in his defense of the budget. He argued that the benefits of international visibility and the potential returns from being involved in the FIFA World Cup ecosystem far outweigh the initial costs incurred by the taxpayer.
“Over the past week, questions have been raised in Parliament and in the media about spending connected to South Africa’s engagement with the FIFA World Cup 2026, most of it centred on a figure of approximately R31 million, which is an amount that was openly disclosed in a parliamentary reply where there was nothing to hide.”
ITEM
AMOUNT
Official trips and travel-related expenditure – Minister and two support staff, Director-General, and Project Team (14 members)
R7 865 134.97
South Africa 2010 Legends Exhibition Match (involving 27 people in total)
R6 706 925.00
Suites
R3 361 845.18
Spectator Match Tickets
R3 011 465.00
Programme activities linked to fan engagement, Aldea Global participation, Atlanta partnership activations, Monterrey and legacy activities (including the costs of 30 artists and cultural participants, and the project delivery team from a service provider)
R10 000 000.00
TOTAL
R30 945 370.15
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The statement
Total number of participants sent to Mexico and USA: 151, excluding service provider team. The final consolidation of what private sponsors covered, with possible shortfalls to be funded separately, is currently underway through post-event reconciliation.
The R7.86 million covered the official delegation responsible for delivering the programme. That included international flights, accommodation, local transport, travel insurance, daily allowances and all approved travel costs for me, executive management and officials responsible for logistics, communications, protocol, governance and programme delivery, as well as the South African artists and cultural representatives who formed part of our official delegation. People don’t organise an international programme on Zoom. You need the right people on the ground.
The R6.71 million funded the South Africa 2010 Legends Programme. The match between the 2010 Bafana Bafana legends and Mexico’s 2010 legends was filled to capacity. Our football legends didn’t just travel to watch football. They represented South Africa in an official exhibition match and legacy events that celebrated our football history and kept the spirit of 2010 alive while promoting South African football on the global stage.
The R3.36 million funded official hospitality venues in Atlanta and Monterrey. These were not parties. They were working spaces where government leaders, investors, sponsors, football officials and international partners met to discuss investment, tourism, sport and future opportunities for South Africa. That is how countries build relationships and attract opportunities.
The R3.01 million covered 294 official FIFA match tickets across three host cities. Those tickets formed part of the approved programme and allowed our delegation, stakeholders and programme participants to attend official World Cup fixtures linked to South Africa’s activation and engagement programme.
The R10 million built South Africa’s physical presence at the FIFA World Cup. It paid for the design, construction and installation of our exhibition spaces in Mexico City, Atlanta and Monterrey. It covered the branding, décor, lighting, sound, screens,technical equipment, furniture, logistics, transport, security, maintenance and the teams who built, operated and later dismantled everything.
It funded the actual programme that thousands of football fans experienced. South African musicians performed live. Our chefs introduced the world to South African food. Local artists and crafters displayed and sold proudly South African products. Businesses promoted South Africa as a tourism destination and an investment destination. Visitors walked away with a better understanding of our country, our people and what South Africa has to offer. That is not wasteful spending – it is nation building, economic promotion and creating opportunities for South Africans.
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"People want to see South Africa back at the top"
This financial revelation comes at a time when Gayton McKenzie is attempting to overhaul how sports are managed in South Africa.
Since taking his post, he has promised to eliminate "wasteful expenditure" while simultaneously pushing for more resources to be allocated to grassroots development and elite high-performance programs.
Critics, however, have questioned whether the R31 million could have been better spent on local infrastructure or supporting struggling sporting federations within the country.
McKenzie responded to these concerns by explaining that the budget for international promotion is separate from the funds dedicated to local development.
He noted: "People want to see South Africa back at the top. You don't get there by staying at home.
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Spending a budget is not a scandal
The minister's statement went on to defend the expenditure and call on anyone with proof of corruption to present it to the authorities.
"Spending a departmental budget on the department’s mandate is not, in itself, a wrongdoing. The FIFA World Cup was the single largest global sport, arts and culture platform of the year, and it comes only every four years. Spending public money to position South Africa on such a platform is not a deviation from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) mandate – it is exactly the DSAC mandate.
If any person believes money was improperly allocated, appropriated, or spent, or that I personally benefited in a corrupt manner, I invite them to bring that evidence forward, to Parliament, the Auditor-General, or to any law enforcement body with the power to investigate it. That has not happened. What has happened is that opposition parties have taken a lawful, budgeted, mandate-aligned spend and tried to make it sound sinister. They have made it sound as though I spent R31 million on myself, when my own costs totalled just over R1 million and included the need to fly back to South Africa for June 16 midway through the World Cup group stages. A total of well over 150 people participated and were paid for. I did not approve this programme for myself, it was done for the country."
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