Gayton McKenzie's R31 million FIFA World Cup bill revealed - 'Spending a budget is not a scandal'

Total number of participants sent to Mexico and USA: 151, excluding service provider team. The final consolidation of what private sponsors covered, with possible shortfalls to be funded separately, is currently underway through post-event reconciliation.

The R7.86 million covered the official delegation responsible for delivering the programme. That included international flights, accommodation, local transport, travel insurance, daily allowances and all approved travel costs for me, executive management and officials responsible for logistics, communications, protocol, governance and programme delivery, as well as the South African artists and cultural representatives who formed part of our official delegation. People don’t organise an international programme on Zoom. You need the right people on the ground.

The R6.71 million funded the South Africa 2010 Legends Programme. The match between the 2010 Bafana Bafana legends and Mexico’s 2010 legends was filled to capacity. Our football legends didn’t just travel to watch football. They represented South Africa in an official exhibition match and legacy events that celebrated our football history and kept the spirit of 2010 alive while promoting South African football on the global stage.

The R3.36 million funded official hospitality venues in Atlanta and Monterrey. These were not parties. They were working spaces where government leaders, investors, sponsors, football officials and international partners met to discuss investment, tourism, sport and future opportunities for South Africa. That is how countries build relationships and attract opportunities.

The R3.01 million covered 294 official FIFA match tickets across three host cities. Those tickets formed part of the approved programme and allowed our delegation, stakeholders and programme participants to attend official World Cup fixtures linked to South Africa’s activation and engagement programme.

The R10 million built South Africa’s physical presence at the FIFA World Cup. It paid for the design, construction and installation of our exhibition spaces in Mexico City, Atlanta and Monterrey. It covered the branding, décor, lighting, sound, screens,technical equipment, furniture, logistics, transport, security, maintenance and the teams who built, operated and later dismantled everything.

It funded the actual programme that thousands of football fans experienced. South African musicians performed live. Our chefs introduced the world to South African food. Local artists and crafters displayed and sold proudly South African products. Businesses promoted South Africa as a tourism destination and an investment destination. Visitors walked away with a better understanding of our country, our people and what South Africa has to offer. That is not wasteful spending – it is nation building, economic promotion and creating opportunities for South Africans.