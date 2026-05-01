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Gayton McKenzie risks Mama Joy's wrath over plans to send Mafikizolo and Mi Casa to 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America
Musos over super fans in 2026 vision
Gayton McKenzie has outlined a vision that blends football and South African heritage, confirming that legendary musical acts Mafikizolo and Mi Casa will lead a delegation of 20 artists to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, the Minister revealed that the tournament will serve as a tribute to these groups, with Mafikizolo celebrating 30 years in the industry and Mi Casa marking their 15th anniversary.
However, the decision has immediately drawn fire from the public, particularly as it comes on the heels of a high-profile refusal to fund the nation's most famous supporters.
Only recently, McKenzie was involved in a public spat with Bafana Bafana super fan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke, who had appealed directly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for funding after being told the government would not foot her bill.
The minister has now outlined a different vision that blends football and South African heritage, confirming that legendary musical acts Mafikizolo and Mi Casa will lead a delegation of 20 artists to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, the Minister revealed that the tournament will serve as a tribute to these groups, with Mafikizolo celebrating 30 years in the industry and Mi Casa marking their 15th anniversary.
The soundtrack of modern South Africa
Defending the cultural initiative, McKenzie insisted that taking these music icons to the Americas is essential for the country's brand.
Addressing the significance of the chosen acts, he noted: "In 2026, Mafikizolo marks 30 years in the industry. Thirty years of a sound that defined South African pop, of songs played at weddings and funerals and everything in between, of a brand that carried this country's music deep into the rest of the continent."
The Minister was equally effusive about the trio led by J'Something, adding: "In 2026, Mi Casa marks 15 years. Fifteen years of J'Something, Dr Duda, and Mo-T writing and performing songs that moved different continents onto the same dance floor.
"When we take Mafikizolo and Mi Casa to the Americas, we are not taking background music. We are taking the soundtrack of modern South Africa."
Public outcry over "wasteful expenditure"
Despite the Minister's enthusiasm for promoting local music, many South Africans have taken to social media to label the move as "wasteful expenditure."
Critics argue that if the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has no budget for super fans, it should not be financing "taxpayer-funded holidays" for wealthy musicians.
Online commentators suggested that the funds would be better spent on young sports journalists or grassroots football talent from the townships.
This backlash follows McKenzie's previous blunt assessment that the department simply would not pay for individual supporters.
The Minister previously stated: "Why should I lie using diplomatic language. Our policy is not under review. Should I mislead people by soothing them? We are not going to pay for super fans as a department. It’s unfair because South Africa is full of super fans."
- Backpagepix
A breakdown in diplomatic relations
The controversy heightens the tension between McKenzie and the country's prominent supporters.
Mama Joy previously expressed her disappointment in the Department, urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to replace the Minister with someone "who loves fans."
In a scathing response, Mckenzie dismissed her pleas, suggesting she should rely on her "romantic" French husband to pay for her travel expenses rather than the state.
While Bafana Bafana gear up to face Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea in Group A, the focus remains split between the pitch and the burgeoning controversy regarding who the government chooses to support.
With 20 artists now confirmed for the trip, the Minister has invited further scrutiny over how South Africa’s World Cup budget is being utilised.