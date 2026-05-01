Gayton McKenzie risks Mama Joy's wrath over plans to send Mafikizolo and Mi Casa to 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Gayton McKenzie has outlined a vision that blends football and South African heritage, confirming that legendary musical acts Mafikizolo and Mi Casa will lead a delegation of 20 artists to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, the Minister revealed that the tournament will serve as a tribute to these groups, with Mafikizolo celebrating 30 years in the industry and Mi Casa marking their 15th anniversary.

However, the decision has immediately drawn fire from the public, particularly as it comes on the heels of a high-profile refusal to fund the nation's most famous supporters.

Only recently, McKenzie was involved in a public spat with Bafana Bafana super fan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke, who had appealed directly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for funding after being told the government would not foot her bill.

The minister has now outlined a different vision that blends football and South African heritage, confirming that legendary musical acts Mafikizolo and Mi Casa will lead a delegation of 20 artists to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, the Minister revealed that the tournament will serve as a tribute to these groups, with Mafikizolo celebrating 30 years in the industry and Mi Casa marking their 15th anniversary.







