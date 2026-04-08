Gayton McKenzie reveals R700,000 cost of Mama Joy’s France trip as row over 2026 FIFA World Cup funding escalates
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Minister reveals staggering R700k expense
The tension between Gayton McKenzie and South Africa's most recognisable supporter, Mama Joy, has reached a new high after the Minister went public with financial figures from her previous outings.
McKenzie revealed that records from his department show that around R700,000 was spent on her trip to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
This disclosure serves as a direct counterattack to the superfan's recent claims regarding the source of her funding.
The Minister has been vocal about his new policy to stop government-sponsored trips for individual fans, insisting that the practice is fundamentally unfair to the millions of other South African supporters who do not receive state backing.
Mama Joy disputes department funding
The conflict intensified when Mama Joy insisted during an interview on Sports Night Amplified with Andile that she had not been a beneficiary of departmental handouts.
She specifically mentioned the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, refusing to address any matters related to the Rugby World Cup, claiming that the President had personally intervened to ensure her attendance.
“He never paid for me,” Chauke stated when asked if the department had covered her costs.
“When I go to the World Cup, The FIFA Women’s World Cup, Banyana Banyana.. It was the first time they qualified [in] 2019.
“I had been sent by the president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa, my president, he was the one who sent me there..”
“I asked him, [and] he took it from his own pocket because I asked him straight.”
McKenzie sets the record straight
Taking to social media to address the situation, McKenzie was firm in his stance that the government, not the presidency, footed the bill.
He clarified that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture was responsible for the high costs associated with her recent travel, an expense that occurred before he took over his current portfolio.
In a direct response to the claims, McKenzie posted:
"Let me be clear: the President of the country did not pay for Mama Joy's trips, despite what she may think. DSAC did. Both trips I could find info on from before my term were covered by the department. Her France trip alone cost R700k. I hope this matter can now be put to rest."
- Backpagepix
Public backlash following cost revelation
The published figures have caused a stir among South African football fans, many of whom have expressed shock at the amount of money spent on a single individual.