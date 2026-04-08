Gayton McKenzie reveals R700,000 cost of Mama Joy’s France trip as row over 2026 FIFA World Cup funding escalates

The tension between Gayton McKenzie and South Africa's most recognisable supporter, Mama Joy, has reached a new high after the Minister went public with financial figures from her previous outings.

McKenzie revealed that records from his department show that around R700,000 was spent on her trip to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This disclosure serves as a direct counterattack to the superfan's recent claims regarding the source of her funding.

The Minister has been vocal about his new policy to stop government-sponsored trips for individual fans, insisting that the practice is fundamentally unfair to the millions of other South African supporters who do not receive state backing.