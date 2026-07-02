Gayton McKenzie makes bold call on Bafana Bafana's next coach - 'There is only one man for the job'

Gayton McKenzie has voiced his immense gratitude for Hugo Broos, suggesting that the Belgian tactician deserves a permanent tribute for his role in revitalising South African football.

Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport during the team’s homecoming from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, McKenzie reflected on how far the national team has progressed under Broos' guidance.

"The first thing we must be honest about. Before Hugo Broos came here, Bafana Bafana was a joke. People laughed at us, nobody took us seriously," McKenzie told IOL.

"When Hugo Broos came, he lifted us up. What Hugo Broos has done for our football. We need to build a statue for him, because Hugo Broos has really done so much for our football.

"And Hugo Broos will now make a decision on his future."



