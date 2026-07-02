Gayton McKenzie makes bold call on Bafana Bafana's next coach - 'There is only one man for the job'
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Minister hails Broos for ending 'joke' era
Gayton McKenzie has voiced his immense gratitude for Hugo Broos, suggesting that the Belgian tactician deserves a permanent tribute for his role in revitalising South African football.
Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport during the team’s homecoming from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, McKenzie reflected on how far the national team has progressed under Broos' guidance.
"The first thing we must be honest about. Before Hugo Broos came here, Bafana Bafana was a joke. People laughed at us, nobody took us seriously," McKenzie told IOL.
"When Hugo Broos came, he lifted us up. What Hugo Broos has done for our football. We need to build a statue for him, because Hugo Broos has really done so much for our football.
"And Hugo Broos will now make a decision on his future."
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The 'one man' for the top job
While the Minister expressed his full support for Broos to continue, he was quick to name his preferred candidate should the veteran coach continue with the retirement plan.
McKenzie believes that the succession plan must be swift and decisive, pointing to former Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane as the standout choice.
"If Hugo Broos decides not to stay, we can’t be messing around," the minister said.
"I’ll be supporting one name and one name only.
"If Hugo Broos does not stay, there is only one man for the job. Pitso Mosimane.
"I am unapologetic about it. That job must be given to Pitso if Hugo Broos is not staying."
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Broos considering his future
Despite the hero's welcome and the public backing from the Ministry, Broos' tenure rests on a personal decision.
McKenzie noted that the Belgian will take time to reflect on his position and discuss his next steps with his family before making a final commitment to the South African Football Association.
"But it’s a family matter he needs to discuss with his wife," the Minister added regarding Broos' future.
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What comes next for Broos?
Danny Jordaan confirmed SAFA will evaluate Bafana's World Cup campaign and consult Broos before deciding on his future.
"We’re going to evaluate our performance in the tournament, we’ll talk about it," said Jordaan, as per SABC Sport.
"We’re going to tell you of the next phase of the South African football, and we’re hopeful that we’ll continue on this upward trend.
"We need to talk to Hugo Broos, and we will let you know after that conversation. But to all of you here, thanks for coming."