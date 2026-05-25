Gayton McKenzie hits back at Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso following controversial remarks – ‘Stop talking down on South Africa’
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A dispute over domestic conditions
Despite Mamelodi Sundowns securing their second CAF Champions League title with a 2-1 aggregate win over Moroccan side AS FAR, the celebratory atmosphere was quickly replaced by a war of words.
Head coach Miguel Cardoso took the opportunity during his post-match media duties to express deep-seated frustrations regarding the scheduling and administration of the Betway Premiership.
Cardoso pointed to a gruelling fixture list that saw his side play seven matches in just 21 days as a primary concern for the health of his squad and the future of South African football on the continent.
The Portuguese tactician did not hold back in his assessment, suggesting that the current dynamics within the local game are detrimental to the long-term success of clubs and the national team alike.
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Cardoso calls for systemic change
Speaking to the media in Morocco, Cardoso laid out his concerns clearly, stating:
"I also believe that it's important, if South Africa wants to have a team again soon or in the near future in the Champions League, it has to change some dynamics.
"And it's really important that those dynamics are changed to provide better conditions."
He further highlighted how the domestic schedule impacted his team selections for the final, adding:
"Today, there are three players who are potential Bafana Bafana players who could not play: Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas.
"They are not here because in the last month, they were exposed to something that was not normal.
"And they also could not play a final. They could have been useful today.
"So, it's time for people that are in charge of football in South Africa to think really what they want towards the development of football in the country and if they create conditions to really push the teams forward and push this club and help this club.
"I believe that it's possible because the club will continue to work hard to lift the level and development."
McKenzie demands respect for South Africa
Minister Gayton McKenzie did not take kindly to the coach's critique of the South African football landscape.
Taking to social media to address the matter, McKenzie confirmed his intention to lodge a formal complaint with the Chloorkop-based club.
The Minister defended the league's reputation, asserting that the Betway Premiership remains a premier competition on the continent despite its challenges.
Concerns over commercial impact
The Minister’s frustration extended beyond simple patriotism, as he voiced concerns that such public criticism from a high-profile coach could damage the commercial prospects of the league.
McKenzie emphasised that the government and football authorities are working tirelessly to attract investment, and suggested that Cardoso’s remarks were counter-productive and lacked factual backing.
In a subsequent post on X, the Minister added: