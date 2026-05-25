Gayton McKenzie hits back at Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso following controversial remarks – ‘Stop talking down on South Africa’

Speaking to the media in Morocco, Cardoso laid out his concerns clearly, stating:

"I also believe that it's important, if South Africa wants to have a team again soon or in the near future in the Champions League, it has to change some dynamics.

"And it's really important that those dynamics are changed to provide better conditions."

He further highlighted how the domestic schedule impacted his team selections for the final, adding:

"Today, there are three players who are potential Bafana Bafana players who could not play: Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas.

"They are not here because in the last month, they were exposed to something that was not normal.

"And they also could not play a final. They could have been useful today.

"So, it's time for people that are in charge of football in South Africa to think really what they want towards the development of football in the country and if they create conditions to really push the teams forward and push this club and help this club.

"I believe that it's possible because the club will continue to work hard to lift the level and development."