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Gayton McKenzie claps back at super fan Mama Joy after appeal to FIFA's Gianni Infantino for 2026 World Cup funding - 'We got you a husband, my sister; let him pay for the love of his life'
Mama Joy appeals to FIFA over funding snub
Bafana Bafana super fan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke and South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie are at loggerheads over the funding of supporters’ trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With Bafana Bafana having secured their spot in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the debate over who picks up the bill for travelling fans has reached a boiling point.
Chauke, a former Orlando Pirates supporter who has become a fixture at major international tournaments, took her frustrations to social media.
She explicitly tagged FIFA president Gianni Infantino on X, formerly Twitter, in a public plea for financial assistance to attend the showpiece.
Her move followed confirmation from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture that no budget has been allocated to sponsor super fans for the trip across the Atlantic.
Super fan calls for McKenzie’s removal
The relationship between the super fan and the Minister appears to have completely broken down, with Mama Joy suggesting a personal vendetta is behind the lack of government support. She claimed that McKenzie is not interested in sponsoring fans, especially her, and went as far as calling for the Minister to be replaced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a direct statement to the South African public, she said: “To all South fans, let’s just accept no World Cup for us. Minister Gayton McKenzie and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture won’t be able to help us. You are on your own. Let’s just pray for the [SA] president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to give us a new Minister of Sport who loves fans."
McKenzie stands firm on department policy
McKenzie was quick to issue a scathing rebuttal, refusing to use "diplomatic language" when addressing the situation. The Minister made it clear that the government's policy regarding the funding of individual super fans is not up for debate, citing fairness to the broader South African public as the primary reason for his decision.
Addressing the policy directly, McKenzie stated: “Why should I lie using diplomatic language. Our policy is not under review. Should I mislead people by soothing them? We are not going to pay for super fans as a department. It’s unfair because South Africa is full of super fans.”
His comments reflect a growing sentiment that taxpayer money should not be used to facilitate the international travels of a select group of high-profile supporters.
Minister points toward private solutions
In a final jab at the super fan, McKenzie suggested that Mama Joy should look towards her own family for financial support rather than the state. He specifically mentioned her French husband, who has also become a well-known figure among the Bafana Bafana faithful, as a potential source of funding for the North American adventure.
“We got you a husband, my sister; let him pay for the love of his life. The Euro is very strong, Frenchmen are known to be romantic, let him pay Sista Joy,” McKenzie said on X.
As Bafana Bafana prepare to face Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea in Group A, the debate over fan representation in the stands continues to distract from on-field preparations.