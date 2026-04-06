Gayton McKenzie claps back at super fan Mama Joy after appeal to FIFA's Gianni Infantino for 2026 World Cup funding - 'We got you a husband, my sister; let him pay for the love of his life'

Bafana Bafana super fan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke and South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie are at loggerheads over the funding of supporters’ trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Bafana Bafana having secured their spot in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the debate over who picks up the bill for travelling fans has reached a boiling point.

Chauke, a former Orlando Pirates supporter who has become a fixture at major international tournaments, took her frustrations to social media.

She explicitly tagged FIFA president Gianni Infantino on X, formerly Twitter, in a public plea for financial assistance to attend the showpiece.

Her move followed confirmation from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture that no budget has been allocated to sponsor super fans for the trip across the Atlantic.











