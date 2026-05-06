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Gayton McKenzie announces another planeload of FIFA World Cup attendees as Bafana Bafana's 2010 squad invited to Mexico opener
2010 squad invite
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Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fan Competition winners announced
16 of the 20 winners of the competition to send ordinary South African football fans on a fully sponsored trip to watch Bafana Bafana face Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening group-stage game have been announced.
The selection process was rigorous, with fans required to submit 30-second video clips to prove their dedication to the beautiful game.
According to the department: "All entries will be reviewed by a panel of eight (8) expert judges, who will assess each 30-second video clip on the basis of enthusiasm, passion, fan energy, narrative persuasion, and club alignment. Panel decisions are final. No correspondence will be entered into."
The confirmed winners are:
1. Bonakale Hlengiwe Nzuza (Orlando Pirates)
2. Sebe Thusi (TS Galaxy)
3. Adam Mtombeni (Kaizer Chiefs)
4. Konelo John Tahlo (Siwelele FC)
5. Ndumiso Zondi (AmaZulu FC)
6. Ernest Jacobs (Stellenbosch FC)
7. Hlekulani Kobe (Magesi FC)
8. Happiness Dumakude (Lamontville Golden Arrows)
9. Vennitious Motswi (Kaizer Chiefs)
10. Obakeng Mokgara (Mamelodi Sundowns)
11. Mamello Constance Makha (Mamelodi Sundowns)
12. Mickey Seroke Mokone (Orbit College FC)
13. Adam Schlosberg (Chippa United)
14. Thaven Pillay (Durban City FC)
15. Salmaan Khan (Richards Bay FC)
16. Tshegofatso Sello (Marumo Gallants FC)
Musos over super fans in 2026 vision
Just last week Gayton McKenzie outlined a vision that blends football and South African musical heritage, confirming that legendary musical acts Mafikizolo and Mi Casa will lead a delegation of 20 artists to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking at the media briefing in Pretoria, the Minister revealed that the tournament will serve as a tribute to these groups, with Mafikizolo celebrating 30 years in the industry and Mi Casa marking their 15th anniversary.
However, the decision has immediately drawn fire from the public, particularly as it comes on the back of a high-profile refusal to fund the nation's most famous supporter.
In April, McKenzie was involved in a public spat with Bafana Bafana super fan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke, who had appealed directly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for funding after being told the government would not foot her bill.
Public outcry over expenditure
Despite the Minister's enthusiasm for promoting local music, many South Africans took to social media to label the move as "wasteful expenditure."
Critics argue that the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) should not be financing "taxpayer-funded holidays" for wealthy musicians.
Online commentators suggested that the funds would be better spent on young sports journalists or grassroots football talent from the townships.
This backlash follows McKenzie's previous blunt assessment that the department simply would not pay for super fans like Mama Joy to travel to the World Cup.
The Minister previously stated: "Why should I lie using diplomatic language. Our policy is not under review. Should I mislead people by soothing them? We are not going to pay for super fans as a department. It’s unfair because South Africa is full of super fans."
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Scrutiny of World Cup budget
While Bafana Bafana gear up to face Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea in Group A, the focus remains split between the pitch and the burgeoning controversy regarding who the government chooses to support.
With 20 music artists, 16 competition winners, and now, perhaps the most deserving of them all, the 2010 Bafana World Cup squad, all confirmed for an all expenses paid trip to the tournament, the Minister has invited further scrutiny over how South Africa’s World Cup budget is being utilised.
It seems though that there is only one firm loser of the governments approach to the tournament and that is Mama Joy, who has seemingly burned her bridges with the Minister and will need to find her own way to North America.