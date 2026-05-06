Gayton McKenzie announces another planeload of FIFA World Cup attendees as Bafana Bafana's 2010 squad invited to Mexico opener

16 of the 20 winners of the competition to send ordinary South African football fans on a fully sponsored trip to watch Bafana Bafana face Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening group-stage game have been announced.

The selection process was rigorous, with fans required to submit 30-second video clips to prove their dedication to the beautiful game.

According to the department: "All entries will be reviewed by a panel of eight (8) expert judges, who will assess each 30-second video clip on the basis of enthusiasm, passion, fan energy, narrative persuasion, and club alignment. Panel decisions are final. No correspondence will be entered into."

The confirmed winners are:

1. Bonakale Hlengiwe Nzuza (Orlando Pirates)

2. ⁠Sebe Thusi (TS Galaxy)

3. ⁠Adam Mtombeni (Kaizer Chiefs)

4. ⁠Konelo John Tahlo (Siwelele FC)

5. ⁠Ndumiso Zondi (AmaZulu FC)

6. ⁠Ernest Jacobs (Stellenbosch FC)

7. ⁠Hlekulani Kobe (Magesi FC)

8. ⁠Happiness Dumakude (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

9. ⁠Vennitious Motswi (Kaizer Chiefs)

10. ⁠Obakeng Mokgara (Mamelodi Sundowns)

11. ⁠Mamello Constance Makha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

12. ⁠Mickey Seroke Mokone (Orbit College FC)

13. ⁠Adam Schlosberg (Chippa United)

14. ⁠Thaven Pillay (Durban City FC)

15. ⁠Salmaan Khan (Richards Bay FC)

16. ⁠Tshegofatso Sello (Marumo Gallants FC)