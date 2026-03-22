Gavin Hunt explains Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah's shock midfield debut for Stellenbosch FC - 'He’s a decent footballer, but..'
Surprise debut for the Nigerian stalwart
Olisa Ndah’s departure from Orlando Pirates took many by surprise, but his move to Stellenbosch seemed like an ideal match for the Western Cape outfit. Unfortunately, work permit issues kept him on the sidelines.
What caught the South African football community off guard once again was seeing the centre-back deployed in a midfield role during his debut.
Explaining to the media after the match, Gavin Hunt was open about why he chose to use a natural defender in such an advanced position.
- Stellenbosch
Hunt reveals midfield personnel crisis
The former Kaizer Chiefs coach admitted that a lack of available options in the middle of the park forced his hand when preparing for the clash.
"You have to ask him; he’ll tell you, he’s a decent footballer. But he hasn’t played for a long time," Hunt said as per IOL.
"We don’t really have midfield players available. We had one on the bench, central midfield players, so I am going to play you there. It’s easier for you; you are not going to be under pressure," the coach explained the conversation he had with Ndah.
Maintaining defensive stability in the backline
With midfielders' unavailability, Hunt was also hesitant to disrupt his defensive setup. Instead of placing the 28-year-old back in central defence and rearranging the backline, the coach decided that introducing him directly into midfield was the most practical route to secure victory.
"There’s a good old saying: don’t make too many changes to make a change. So, I just made one change and put him in," he added.
Managing the speed of the professional game
Hunt noted how the player struggled to find his timing early on, stating: "I think he took a little bit of time to get in there because the ball is a little bit quick, and when you haven’t played, you know, you lose the timing of the speed of the game."
Nevertheless, the coach was pleased with how the defender-turned-midfielder grew into the contest.