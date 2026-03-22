Gavin Hunt explains Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah's shock midfield debut for Stellenbosch FC - 'He’s a decent footballer, but..'

Olisa Ndah’s departure from Orlando Pirates took many by surprise, but his move to Stellenbosch seemed like an ideal match for the Western Cape outfit. Unfortunately, work permit issues kept him on the sidelines.

What caught the South African football community off guard once again was seeing the centre-back deployed in a midfield role during his debut.

Explaining to the media after the match, Gavin Hunt was open about why he chose to use a natural defender in such an advanced position.