Gaston Sirino: Kaizer Chiefs complete transfer of former Mamelodi Sundowns star

Kaizer ChiefsMichael MadyiraGaston Sirino: Kaizer Chiefs complete transfer of former Mamelodi Sundowns starPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersGaston SirinoNasreddine NabiThe 33-year-old is now an Amakhosi player after the Brazilians could not renew his contract which ended at the end of June.Sirino was offloaded by SundownsHe has now found a home at ChiefsAmakhosi have announced him as their new player