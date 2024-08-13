'Gaston Sirino can't break the curse alone at Kaizer Chiefs, same thing was said about Khama Billiat, look now he is in Zimbabwe' - Fans

The seven-time Premier Soccer League winner has been the talk of town after signing with Amakhosi, and fans keep sharing their opinions about him.

GOAL looked at what Gaston Sirino could bring to Kaizer Chiefs - tipping him to break the curse in what is expected to be a different season for the club.

Amakhosi signed the Uruguayan footballer last month after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season.

Following this publication's feature story about Sirino's capabilities, fans shared mixed reactions about the dribbling wizard.

GOAL then gathered some of the top views by football lovers, and we are bringing them to you.

