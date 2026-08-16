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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Gary Neville: "Manchester United massacred by an AC Milan side without so many of their first-choice players"

Manchester United

The former Red Devils legend comments on the outcome of AC Milan’s friendly win over Manchester United

Gary Neville, former defender and legend of Manchester United and now a pundit, reacted to the Red Devils' friendly defeat to AC Milan as follows: "The obsession there was with beating Amorim was ridiculous - the words of the 51-year-old, reported by Sportmediaset -. United were torn apart by a team missing several starters and who took advantage of the spaces left open. They had not won in three matches."


"The solution is to buy new players," added the former Manchester United defender from Sir Alex Ferguson's golden era.

  • Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4, the match report

    Manchester United-AC Milan 2-4


    Scorers: Maguire 2' (Man), Chukwueze 37' (ACM), Dorgu 51' (Man), Cisse 57' (ACM), Ramos 68' (ACM), Loftus-Cheek 71' (ACM).


    MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Andrey Santos, Tielemans; Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunha. Subs: Heath, Mee, Amass, Dalot, Martinez, Yoro, Collyer, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Mainoo, Gabriel, Lacey, Mbeumo, Rashford, Zirkzee. Manager: Carrick


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano (60' Gila), De Winter (83' Diawara), Pavlovic (83' Vladimirov); Chukwueze, Jashari (60' Modric), Musah (75' Ricci), Estupinan (60' Bartesaghi); Loftus-Cheek (83' Comotto), Cisse (60' Saelemaekers); Ramos (75' Camarda). Manager: Amorim.


    Booked: Estupinan (ACM), Dorgu (Man)

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