Having overlooked the January transfer window, Amakhosi are now in dire need of players who can reignite the team's former glory.

While Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates welcomed new recruits, Chiefs chose not to pursue additional players for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Interim head coach Cavin Johnson expressed his desire to refine the current squad, but it's evident that Chiefs lack depth, hence their inconsistent performances.

Given the urgent need for reinforcements, GOAL examines players who can transform the fortunes of the Glamour Boys.