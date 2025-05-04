Nasreddine Nabi of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Furious Nasreddine Nabi warns a journalist as pressure mounts after Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto Derby loss to Orlando Pirates - 'Don't provoke me, I'm not a young coach; you can't ask why I stay here'

CupKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesN. Nabi

The Tunisian got enraged towards the end of the press conference as he took issue with the kind of question asked after the Amakhosi loss.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nabi scoffs at journalist
  • Stresses that he should only be asked about tactics
  • Defends himself as pressure increases
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match