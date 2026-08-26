From Turkey - Galatasaray, new offer to AC Milan for Rafael Leao: €45 million plus bonuses

What are Aston Villa doing? For the time being, they are still in the running. After losing Konsa, who has become an Arsenal defender, Tielemans, signed by Manchester United, and Rogers, who has chosen Chelsea, the English club will also say goodbye to Watkins in the next few hours after he said yes to Saudi Arabia, with Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal in pole position. In other words, they now have the money to move for Leao and play a leading role in the closing stages of the transfer window. Emery wants at least two attacking players, with Crystal Palace's Mateta, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and the Portuguese forward himself all on his shortlist. But they cannot dither for too long. It is almost time to choose.