Rafael Leao's future could be decided in the coming hours. The Portuguese forward is back training with the rest of the group ahead of Friday's 20:45 home league game against Venezia, but he remains among the possible departures. Galatasaray and Aston Villa are leading the race for him, with Tottenham on the fringes. According to Turkish journalist and transfer-market expert Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, today's new development is a fresh proposal from Istanbul's yellow-and-red club, who have offered AC Milan €45 million plus bonuses for the former Lille player.
Translated by
From Turkey - Galatasaray, new offer to AC Milan for Rafael Leao: €45 million plus bonuses
Waiting for AC Milan's yes
AC Milan have yet to confirm the offer, but talks are definitely under way. Galatasaray know Milan's position and understand the asking price remains €50 million, and they are trying to get closer to that figure by including easily achievable bonuses in the deal. The Turkish club hope to get a yes: there are no issues with Leao, with an agreement already in place with the player over a four-year contract worth €12 million per season.
Aston Villa in the running
What are Aston Villa doing? For the time being, they are still in the running. After losing Konsa, who has become an Arsenal defender, Tielemans, signed by Manchester United, and Rogers, who has chosen Chelsea, the English club will also say goodbye to Watkins in the next few hours after he said yes to Saudi Arabia, with Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal in pole position. In other words, they now have the money to move for Leao and play a leading role in the closing stages of the transfer window. Emery wants at least two attacking players, with Crystal Palace's Mateta, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and the Portuguese forward himself all on his shortlist. But they cannot dither for too long. It is almost time to choose.
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