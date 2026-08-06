Inzaghi knew what he wanted the moment he walked through the door. Darwin Nunez was the striker to lead his project, and he asked for the signing even at the cost of Aleksandar Mitrovic, with Brazilian Marcos Leonardo already in the squad.

The board granted the coach his wish and built the new project around the deal. They hoped the Uruguayan would deliver the addition they craved and hand Al Hilal a different attacking edge.

Nunez duly arrived from Liverpool for 53 million euros. Al Hilal tore up Mitrovic's contract and struck Leonardo's name from the local list, a move that sparked plenty of controversy.