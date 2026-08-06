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From the summit to the bottom: Inzaghi lands Al Hilal in the toughest gamble!

FEATURES
S. Inzaghi
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
D. Nunez
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay

A major crisis rocks Asia's leader

One decision can transform a football team. One misplaced bet can leave a club in a prolonged predicament.

That is what appears to have happened with Saudi side Al-Hilal in the case of Uruguayan Darwin Nunez. In the space of a few months, he went from the signing Simone Inzaghi insisted upon to one of the most complicated cases within the club.

  • Al Hilal v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Núñez: Inzaghi's first choice

    Inzaghi knew what he wanted the moment he walked through the door. Darwin Nunez was the striker to lead his project, and he asked for the signing even at the cost of Aleksandar Mitrovic, with Brazilian Marcos Leonardo already in the squad.

    The board granted the coach his wish and built the new project around the deal. They hoped the Uruguayan would deliver the addition they craved and hand Al Hilal a different attacking edge.

    Nunez duly arrived from Liverpool for 53 million euros. Al Hilal tore up Mitrovic's contract and struck Leonardo's name from the local list, a move that sparked plenty of controversy.

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    From an anticipated signing to a heavy burden

    Reality took a completely different turn. Nunez failed to produce the level the fans had expected, his attacking effectiveness dropped off sharply, and he never proved himself the striker capable of making the difference in the big matches.

    The coaching staff's conviction shifted gradually as the season wore on, until they left him out of the domestic squad after only six months. That decision laid bare the scale of his decline, given he had been the coach's first bet.

    Read also: He does not possess a magic wand: why did Al-Ahly move to sign Bosic?

    Nunez took part in 16 matches in an Al-Hilal shirt. He scored 6 goals and provided just 4 assists.

    He fired off 42 shots, 18 of them on target, and squandered 8 clear-cut chances. His conversion rate reached just 15%, a figure that reveals how badly Al-Zaeem struggled with the Uruguayan striker.

  • Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Hilal pays the price for the gamble

    The problem is no longer purely technical. It has spiralled into an administrative and marketing crisis, because Al-Hilal now carry a player on a huge salary and a high valuation who isn't a key element within the project.

    They have tried repeatedly to offload him, whether by sale or loan, but every negotiation has stalled on the money. The deal hangs in limbo, and Al-Hilal are left carrying the consequences of a call that was rooted in Inzaghi's technical conviction.

    Nunez alone cannot shoulder the blame for what happened. What is certain, though, is that the Italian coach bet most heavily on him, and that bet hasn't paid off. Al-Hilal now face one of the trickiest cases on the transfer market, paying the price for a decision meant to carry the team to the summit. Instead, it has left them staring at a crisis that shows no sign of ending.

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