Reality took a completely different turn. Nunez failed to produce the level the fans had expected, his attacking effectiveness dropped off sharply, and he never proved himself the striker capable of making the difference in the big matches.
The coaching staff's conviction shifted gradually as the season wore on, until they left him out of the domestic squad after only six months. That decision laid bare the scale of his decline, given he had been the coach's first bet.
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Nunez took part in 16 matches in an Al-Hilal shirt. He scored 6 goals and provided just 4 assists.
He fired off 42 shots, 18 of them on target, and squandered 8 clear-cut chances. His conversion rate reached just 15%, a figure that reveals how badly Al-Zaeem struggled with the Uruguayan striker.