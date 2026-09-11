Talk of Barcelona's financial crisis is no longer an internal Spanish affair. It has become rich material for the world's biggest newspapers, particularly regarding how president Joan Laporta manages the Catalan club's projects.

This time, "The Athletic" opened the Catalan club's files and revealed an economic paradox that could only happen at the Camp Nou: how can a club that generates one billion euros make a loss?

Working from the official financial data for the 2025/2026 season, the American analysis painted a shocking picture of the Blaugrana's financial future.

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