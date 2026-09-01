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Simone Inzaghi Al HilalGOAL

Translated by

From the first Clásico to the last: Inzaghi wins the bet and defeats Al-Hilal's fans with Al-Ahli's hand

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The Italian coach proved his worth

Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi took centre stage as his side thumped bitter rivals Al-Ahli in the first Clasico of the new season.

The Italian masterminded a 3-0 win over Al-Ahli in the rearranged third-round fixture on Tuesday at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

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  • Al-Ahly's curse

    Inzaghi came into the match haunted by his record against Al-Ahli. Since arriving to coach Al-Hilal before the start of last season, he had never beaten them in regular time.

    Three times the Italian faced Al-Ahli last season, and all three ended level: 3-3 and 0-0 in the Roshn League, then 1-1 in the semi-final of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, where Al-Hilal edged through on penalties.

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  • A nightmare first Clásico

    Inzaghi drew heavy criticism in all of those matches, but nothing stung like the fallout from the 3-3 draw.

    It was his first Clasico since taking charge of Al-Hilal, played back in September 2025, almost a full year ago now.

    The Italian botched it. Al-Hilal led 3-0 at the break, yet he pulled his side deep in the second half and switched to three at the back.

    That retreat opened the door. Al-Ahli struck three times in under 15 minutes to complete a historic comeback and snatch a 3-3 draw.

    The game set the template for Inzaghi's entire season. Take the lead against anyone and he would sit deep, a habit that left Al-Hilal labouring through match after match, even the ones they won.

  • A wave of anger: a new gamble

    This approach angered Al-Hilal's fans significantly, as they considered that the Italian coach was not suited to the nature of a team constantly seeking to attack.

    Supporters demanded a new manager at the start of the season, especially with heavyweight deals wrapped up for Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, English striker Ollie Watkins and Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli.

    Fans weren't alone in calling for Inzaghi to go. Some of the Saudi club's legends wanted him out too, among them Sami Al-Jaber and Mohammed Al-Deayea, who felt the Italian had stripped the team of its identity.

    Al-Hilal's board refused to bow to the fans and the legends. They insisted on handing Inzaghi the chance to lead the side in its new form this season, betting on his success.

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  • A historic beginning

    Inzaghi has begun the new season in charge of Al-Hilal's technical staff, and it has been a historic start in every sense of the word.

    Four rounds in, the Italian coach has driven Al-Hilal to the top of the Saudi Pro League table with 12 points, ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference. The two clubs are the only sides with a perfect record.

    Across those four matches, "the Boss" scored 15 goals, a rate approaching four per game. They never netted fewer than three in a single match.

  • Has Al-Ahly proven Inzaghi's gamble right?

    But all these matches sit on one side of the scale, and the last against Al-Ahli sits on the other. It came out completely different from the first, played a year earlier, which ended 3-3.

    Inzaghi himself made the difference. He ended the first half two goals to the good, with Al-Ahli reduced to 10 men after Turkish defender Merih Demiral was sent off, yet he did not retreat as he had done before.

    The Italian coach kept the team's 4-3-3 structure intact, handing new arrival Ollie Watkins his chance at the start of the second half. The English striker proved his worth and scored the third goal.

    Under that pressure, Al-Ahli could not pose any real threat to Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, save for a single attack from Brazilian winger Galeno.

    Al-Hilal, by contrast, reached Al-Ahli's goal on more than one occasion and even had a goal disallowed, with Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in fine form.

    This attacking approach, untainted by any retreat after taking the lead, is exactly what Al-Hilal's fans want to see this season, especially with strong signings arriving to help the team in every competition.

    Should Inzaghi maintain it in the coming matches, without change as the season wears on and the fixtures pile up, he will prove the management's bet on him a success. That is what the fans hope for, even those who called for his departure.

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