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Lucas RibeiroGetty Images
Seth Willis

'From Ribeiro winning Club World Cup's Goal of Tournament to Kaizer Chiefs? But ex-Mamelodi Sundowns players don't succeed at Amakhosi! Soweto giants can't afford overrated Lucas' - Fans

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Lucas Ribeiro
SD Huesca vs Cultural Leonesa
SD Huesca
Cultural Leonesa
Segunda Division

There have been questions about the future of the South American who had two successful seasons in the Premier Soccer League with Masandawana before his controversial exit. The versatile attacker's future is not guaranteed since he has just a couple of months before his current deal with Spanish lower-league outfit Cultural Leonesa.

Kaizer Chiefs have been told to consider signing the attacker who can inspire them to greater heights. Have a look at what GOAL readers think.

  • Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr, Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby MotaungBackpage

    Chiefs can't sign players cancelling contracts

    Chiefs won't sign a player who cancels his contracts when he wants - Jacko Ludidi

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  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Ribeiro for Saleng?

    Mamelodi Sundowns signed Pirates' former star Monnapule Saleng. Now it's high time we also do the same and sign their former star. Only if he decides to come back to SA, but I highly doubt it - Lesego

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Pirates fans will be in pain...

    If we get him, Pirates fans will be in pain because Bucs never buy overseas players - Bonolo Khomo

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  • Kaizer Motaung Jr and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Amakhosi should scout their own players

    Kaizer Chiefs can't even scout for their own players; they're busy looking to sign Sundowns' rejects - Mogale Maps 

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural y Deportiva LeonesaCultural y Deportiva Leonesa

    Be careful, Ribeiro

    Our Kaizer Chiefs tend to make high-ranking players average, so be very careful, Ribeiro - Romeo Sehako 

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural Leonesa, November 2025Cultural Leonesa

    Ribeiro is used to winning

    Riberio is used to winning the league, participating in the CAF Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and a lucrative salary, not to mention bonuses! - Innocent Reed 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Chiefs can't afford Ribeiro

    That's a great point about Ribeiro, Kaizer Chiefs can't afford him, but he'd be perfect for them - Msimanga Makhamba 

  • Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Ex-Sundowns players struggle at Amakhosi

    He is an exceptional player indeed, but history has shown us that former Sundowns players don't succeed at Kaizer Chiefs - Mthetheleli Nxuba Ntshobololo

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    From CWC to Chiefs?

    From winning the goal of the tournament in the Club World Cup and making your way to Kaizer Chiefs - Lindani Mayirha 

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural LeonesaCultural Leonesa

    Overrated Ribeiro?

    This guy is overrated. If he is really what they say, he'll survive wherever he is - Sthembiso Vusisizwe Mathenjwa 