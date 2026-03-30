Kaizer Chiefs have been told to consider signing the attacker who can inspire them to greater heights. Have a look at what GOAL readers think.
'From Ribeiro winning Club World Cup's Goal of Tournament to Kaizer Chiefs? But ex-Mamelodi Sundowns players don't succeed at Amakhosi! Soweto giants can't afford overrated Lucas' - Fans
- Backpage
Chiefs can't sign players cancelling contracts
Chiefs won't sign a player who cancels his contracts when he wants - Jacko Ludidi
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Ribeiro for Saleng?
Mamelodi Sundowns signed Pirates' former star Monnapule Saleng. Now it's high time we also do the same and sign their former star. Only if he decides to come back to SA, but I highly doubt it - Lesego
- Backpage
Pirates fans will be in pain...
If we get him, Pirates fans will be in pain because Bucs never buy overseas players - Bonolo Khomo
- Backpage
Amakhosi should scout their own players
Kaizer Chiefs can't even scout for their own players; they're busy looking to sign Sundowns' rejects - Mogale Maps
- Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
Be careful, Ribeiro
Our Kaizer Chiefs tend to make high-ranking players average, so be very careful, Ribeiro - Romeo Sehako
- Cultural Leonesa
Ribeiro is used to winning
Riberio is used to winning the league, participating in the CAF Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and a lucrative salary, not to mention bonuses! - Innocent Reed
- Backpage
Chiefs can't afford Ribeiro
That's a great point about Ribeiro, Kaizer Chiefs can't afford him, but he'd be perfect for them - Msimanga Makhamba
- Backpage
Ex-Sundowns players struggle at Amakhosi
He is an exceptional player indeed, but history has shown us that former Sundowns players don't succeed at Kaizer Chiefs - Mthetheleli Nxuba Ntshobololo
- Backpage
From CWC to Chiefs?
From winning the goal of the tournament in the Club World Cup and making your way to Kaizer Chiefs - Lindani Mayirha
- Cultural Leonesa
Overrated Ribeiro?
This guy is overrated. If he is really what they say, he'll survive wherever he is - Sthembiso Vusisizwe Mathenjwa