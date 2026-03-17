From Orlando Pirates to SL Benfica? Agent confirms Mohau Nkota discussions with UEFA Champions League outfit despite struggles at Al-Ettifaq
- Al Ettifaq
Nkota's stats in Saudi Arabia
South Africa international Mohau Nkota has been one of the key players for Al-Ettifaq, who are competing in the Saudi Pro League.
The Bafana Bafana winger has been playing in the left-back position, where he has shown signs of struggle. In the 18 outings across all competitions, Nkota has two goals and three assists.
- Backpage
The exit rumours
Reports surfaced on social media that Nkota was set to leave Al-Ettifaq for an unnamed club in Europe.
Later on, it was revealed that Benfica were negotiating with his current team for a possible loan move to help the player in developing to realise his potential.
Through Karabo Tshabuse, Nkota's representatives, P Management Agency have responded.
- Al Ettifaq
It will be a permanent transfer
"There has been no decision. We are engaged with his club about his future and several teams about their interest in transferring him," Tshabuse told SABC Sport.
"If anything happens, it would be a permanent transfer," he concluded.
- Backpagepix
Chance to shine globally
Nkota has been a regular for Bafana Bafana and is expected to make the World Cup squad to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
But that is subject to him featuring regularly to ensure he remains fit to represent South Africa effectively.