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Mohau Nkota, Al Ettifaq, August 2025Al Ettifaq
Seth Willis

From Orlando Pirates to SL Benfica? Agent confirms Mohau Nkota discussions with UEFA Champions League outfit despite struggles at Al-Ettifaq

The 21-year-old player made his name at the Soweto giants in the 2024/25 campaign, attracting several teams before eventually leaving for the Saudi Pro League outfit. Being played as a defender, the versatile attacker has been struggling for form and game time of late, and that places him at risk of being out of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' plans.

  • Mohau Nkota & Georginio Wijnaldum, Al Ettifaq, July 2025Al Ettifaq

    Nkota's stats in Saudi Arabia

    South Africa international Mohau Nkota has been one of the key players for Al-Ettifaq, who are competing in the Saudi Pro League.

    The Bafana Bafana winger has been playing in the left-back position, where he has shown signs of struggle. In the 18 outings across all competitions, Nkota has two goals and three assists. 

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  • Mohau Nkota, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    The exit rumours

    Reports surfaced on social media that Nkota was set to leave Al-Ettifaq for an unnamed club in Europe.

    Later on, it was revealed that Benfica were negotiating with his current team for a possible loan move to help the player in developing to realise his potential. 

    Through Karabo Tshabuse, Nkota's representatives, P Management Agency have responded. 

  • Mohau Nkota, Al Ettifaq, July 2025Al Ettifaq

    It will be a permanent transfer

    "There has been no decision. We are engaged with his club about his future and several teams about their interest in transferring him," Tshabuse told SABC Sport.

    "If anything happens, it would be a permanent transfer," he concluded.

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  • Mohau Nkota of South AfricaBackpagepix

    Chance to shine globally

    Nkota has been a regular for Bafana Bafana and is expected to make the World Cup squad to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

    But that is subject to him featuring regularly to ensure he remains fit to represent South Africa effectively. 

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