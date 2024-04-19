Pule Mmodi, Edmilson Dove, Ashley du Preez of Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

From Mthethwa, Maart to Du Preez! Why Kaizer Chiefs' signings are flopping - 'They are being outsmarted by Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns in transfer window'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsAshley Du PreezSibongiseni MthethwaYusuf MaartRichards BayRichards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys have done some poor business in the transfer market in the past few years, that is according to the club's legend.

  • Shongwe says Chiefs buy wrong players
  • Chiefs signed more than eight players
  • Pirates & Sundowns have been doing better than Amakhosi

