From mental health and inclusion to social responsibility: Greta Bodino tells GOAL about a Juventus side who are ambitious off the pitch too

"There are many. For us, everything starts with the recruitment process, where we always try to be transparent and fair. Those who follow us will have seen that positions are increasingly being advertised externally, and that is something that makes us very proud", Greta Bodino explains.

"Once someone is selected, it all begins with our onboarding programme. It is a detailed programme that maps out the first few weeks for every person who joins Juventus: meetings, facilities to get to know, people they will interact with and everything needed to understand where they have arrived. Another area we are very proud of is the Talent Management Programme, dedicated to the talents we have within the company. They are selected roughly every two years and follow a specific programme, with assessments of their qualities and areas for improvement, coaching pathways and training pathways chosen by the individuals themselves. The company does not impose the pathway: each talent decides which area they want to train in. The programme then concludes with a mentoring pathway, and in this case too it is the talent who chooses with whom to do it," she adds.

"We have also introduced AI training pathways for everyone. The idea is that AI can contribute to wellbeing, where possible, by freeing up time and space from activities with which it can help us. We also run initiatives we call Health Talks, with the support of our medical department, dedicated for example to women's health, skin, nutrition and sleep. We spoke earlier about Team Strength. There is also language learning, available to everyone through an online platform: each person can choose which language to study, when to study it and how to follow the pathway. Finally, there is the lunchtime sports programme: yoga, Pilates, functional training, as well as the gym."