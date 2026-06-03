From match balls, to grass length, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso sets out his PSL development vision - 'And the coaches mustn’t complain'

In a league that prides itself on being one of the best on the African continent, Miguel Cardoso has highlighted a glaring omission that he believes hinders the technical development of the game.

The Mamelodi Sundowns mentor is baffled by the lack of uniformity when it comes to the most basic tool of the trade: the football itself.

Cardoso questioned the current status quo that allows for various brands and types of balls to be used across different matchdays.

“Despite seeing that the South African football, I feel that there are things that can be done to make [football better],” Cardoso said on The Pitch Side Podcast.

“One simple example: why there isn’t a ball that is an official match ball that everyone plays with.

"When you play, you will play better because you know the ball,” he explained.