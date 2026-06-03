From match balls, to grass length, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso sets out his PSL development vision - 'And the coaches mustn’t complain'
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The demand for a standard match ball
In a league that prides itself on being one of the best on the African continent, Miguel Cardoso has highlighted a glaring omission that he believes hinders the technical development of the game.
The Mamelodi Sundowns mentor is baffled by the lack of uniformity when it comes to the most basic tool of the trade: the football itself.
Cardoso questioned the current status quo that allows for various brands and types of balls to be used across different matchdays.
“Despite seeing that the South African football, I feel that there are things that can be done to make [football better],” Cardoso said on The Pitch Side Podcast.
“One simple example: why there isn’t a ball that is an official match ball that everyone plays with.
"When you play, you will play better because you know the ball,” he explained.
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Venue hopping and scheduling
The former Rio Ave and Nantes coach also took aim at the PSL's flexibility regarding home venues.
It is a common trend in the Premier Soccer League for smaller clubs to move their high-profile home fixtures against 'the Big Three' to larger metropolitan stadiums to maximize gate takings, a practice Cardoso finds detrimental to the league's integrity.
“Why are there possibilities for teams to change venues just because they are playing Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs when we should be playing in the same conditions?” Cardoso noted.
“This is simple: ‘your venue is this one, your venue that one, and you cannot change it even if you want to play in a big or small stadium’.”
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Pitch maintenance as a non-negotiable
Beyond the logistics of balls and stadiums, Cardoso is adamant that the physical state of the playing surface is where the PSL is falling behind global and continental standards.
For a coach who prides himself on a high-tempo, possession-based style, the length of the grass and the moisture levels on the pitch are critical factors that should not be left to chance.
Cardoso insisted that regulations must be strictly enforced to ensure every team plays on a fast, slick surface.
“You must water your pitches so that the footballer is quicker and simpler, even when you play matches like the Champions League.
"And you have to play in those conditions because it’s mandatory to water the pitch and cut the grass,” he explained.
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A vision for South African development
The Portuguese tactician, who successfully replaced Manqoba Mngqithi and has already secured a league title and a CAF Champions League trophy during his eighteen-month tenure, insists his criticisms are born out of a desire for progress.
He wants the league to mirror the elite standards he has experienced in Europe to help the local game thrive.
“And this is the development of the game and the direction that South Africa must have,” Cardoso concluded.
“And the coaches mustn’t complain; I would like the game to develop here.”
By streamlining these operational details, Cardoso believes the PSL can bridge the gap between being a wealthy league and being a truly elite technical competition.