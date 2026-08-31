The Reuters agency published a report shedding light on Messi's remarkable career. The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner now retires as a World Cup champion and a two-time Copa América winner, the man who stepped out of Diego Maradona's immense shadow to forge an Argentine legacy entirely his own.

Defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final denied Messi the perfect farewell and a second world crown. But after a career that reshaped Barcelona, Argentina and modern football itself, he had precious little left to prove.

Four years ago in Qatar, he finally lifted the trophy he had chased his whole career. He scored seven goals in the tournament and two in the final against France before Argentina triumphed on penalties. That was the crowning moment of an exceptional career and the peak of one of football's most compelling stories of perseverance. For all his successes with Barcelona, where his genius delivered every major individual and collective honour going, Messi's relationship with the Argentina shirt was for years defined as much by what he had not won as by what he had. He reached the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, only for Argentina to lose to Germany after extra time. Back-to-back Copa América final defeats in 2015 and 2016 then deepened the fear that international glory might slip through his hands.

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