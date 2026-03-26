Could Sandro Tonali leave Newcastle this summer? Sources in England claim: "There is a gentlemen's agreement".





The midfielder, currently on international duty with Italy in the World Cup play-offs, is one of the most talked-about names ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Several top clubs in the Premier League and Serie A are monitoring the situation of the 2000-born player, who left Milan in 2023 to begin his adventure with the Magpies.





Three years on from his arrival, his future on the banks of the River Tyne is far from certain, and updates from the local media are setting the suitors’ alarm bells ringing.