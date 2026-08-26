Harvey Elliott is also among the players AC Milan are tracking for their attack. Caughtoffside wrote today that the 2003-born attacking winger, who is on Liverpool's books, has been on the Rossoneri scouts' radar for some time and they have reportedly put his name forward to the club's transfer team. There is still no negotiation at this stage but, according to the English website, AC Milan are ready to turn words into action. Elliott is a profile they like because he can play both behind the striker and out wide, and the fact he is not a first choice for Iraola could push him away from Anfield.
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From England - Milan, Harvey Elliott is one of AC Milan's main targets. Liverpool name their price
Liverpool’s valuation
According to Caughtoffside Liverpool are willing to sell him for around €30-35 million, while AC Milan value him at €20-25 million. There have not yet been any contacts in an attempt to reach an agreement, but talks could begin soon. Elliott has returned to Liverpool after a season on loan at Aston Villa, where he played only a bit-part role: nine appearances, for a total of 277 minutes, with just one goal.
Best player at the 2025 Under-21 European Championship
Elliott has made 147 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Fulham in 2019. Seen as an enfant prodige, he has struggled to make his mark at Anfield because of fierce competition and a serious knee injury. There has never been any doubt over his talent: in 2025 he was named the best player at the Under-21 European Championship, won in Slovakia by England in the final against Germany. Iraola left him out of the trip to Newcastle for transfer-market reasons: he is not part of the plans and will leave. His contract with the Reds expires next year, on 30 June 2027.
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