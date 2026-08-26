From England - Milan, Harvey Elliott is one of AC Milan's main targets. Liverpool name their price

Harvey Elliott is also among the players AC Milan are tracking for their attack. Caughtoffside wrote today that the 2003-born attacking winger, who is on Liverpool's books, has been on the Rossoneri scouts' radar for some time and they have reportedly put his name forward to the club's transfer team. There is still no negotiation at this stage but, according to the English website, AC Milan are ready to turn words into action. Elliott is a profile they like because he can play both behind the striker and out wide, and the fact he is not a first choice for Iraola could push him away from Anfield.







