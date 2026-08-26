Dibu Martinez could switch clubs right at the end of the summer transfer window. After a long pursuit from Juventus that came to nothing, the Argentine has now attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, with neither club satisfied by the performances of their first-choice goalkeeper. At the same time, Aston Villa have already moved for Suzuki as his replacement. More developments are expected for the goalkeeper who won the World Cup in 2022.
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From Argentina, the reasons why Dibu Martinez did not join Juventus: they are not related to football, reputation is involved
Reports in Argentina say Martinez has been offered to Chelsea in the last few hours, while Tottenham are also interested in signing him. The 33-year-old from Mar del Plata faces an uncertain future after his team sidelined him and planned to let him leave during this transfer window.
Meanwhile, TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul wrote that only when the transfer window closes will the reason why the Argentine did not join Juventus be revealed, a reason that has nothing to do with sport and that will enhance his reputation in the Argentina national team.
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