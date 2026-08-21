The greatest irony is that Sommerville moved to Al-Hilal after the World Cup, becoming a teammate of Bono rather than facing him as an opponent. The memory of that penalty refused to fade. In the 81st minute against Al-Feiha, he missed again, and the old incident came flooding back.

The miss barely mattered. Al-Hilal had already wrapped things up with a clean sweep of three goals, extending their perfect start in the Roshn League and claiming a second straight win.

Penalties, then, have become a strange thread running through the start of Sommerville's time at Al-Hilal. A few weeks earlier, Bono denied him from the spot in the shootout against the Netherlands. Now the Moroccan goalkeeper is his teammate, and Sommerville keeps missing from twelve yards. It's a subplot that could throw up plenty more ironies as the season unfolds.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums

For all the gloom, this is really just a curious statistical quirk in Sommerville's career. Yet the fact that it has repeated itself so soon makes it one of the most intriguing stories of Al-Hilal's opening spell, all the more so because the man once beaten by Bono now leans on him as the last line of defence.