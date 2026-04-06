Free agent Pitso Mosimane backed for Bafana Bafana job 'he's a good manager and somebody that is so complete' after the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns tactician revealed his dream team

Now, the former Al Ahly coach has been backed to take over from Hugo Broos. Former Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi believes the South African tactician will succeed if he takes over the 1996 AFCON champions.

“To tell you the truth, I think it'd be up to him if he still has the passion. But I know he's one person that will always have a point to prove for himself, not to anybody else, but for himself,” Vilakazi told Soccer Laduma.

“I know he's one person who is very much locked in. If he then wants to do something, I believe I can still count on him.

“I've worked with him so many times [including in the national team], and I've seen his side of having to push players to the boundaries and turning teams also from zero to then being on top of the table. He's a good manager. He's a good coach. He's somebody that is so complete.

“I'll never doubt his passion, and I know we can go in a different direction in terms of winning things because of his mentality of winning. He's never satisfied.”