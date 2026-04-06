Free agent Pitso Mosimane backed for Bafana Bafana job 'he's a good manager and somebody that is so complete' after the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns tactician revealed his dream team
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Bafana set for new coach
After the 2026 World Cup finals, it is highly expected that there will be a new coach for the national team.
Hugo Broos, in a previous interview, made it clear that he will retire from coaching and focus on his family. His statement then saw various names linked to Bafana Bafana, and one of them is Pitso Mosimane.
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Broos makes U-turn
However, the Belgian tactician contradicted his previous statement by saying he might consider staying longer as Bafana's coach.
“Maybe it was not a good idea for me to say that after the World Cup, I should stop my career as a coach. At that moment, you can say things, but when the time comes, you have to decide," Broos said in a recent interview.
"So, let’s wait and see what will happen in three to four months. For me, if I should stop, I will stop in beauty. It has to be a beautiful end. That means we have to perform well in the World Cup."
- AFP
Mosimane's dream team
When he was recently pressed to name where he would like to work, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach said his dream destination is Bafana.
"Myself, I'm interested [in the Bafana job], because I'll tell you one thing: it's the medal I want to close everything (with); that's the medal I don't have on the continent," the CAF Champions League winner stated.
"So I would love to do that with Bafana and win the AFCON; that's the one I want. It's possible, but I'm not campaigning. The football association will put whoever they think is right, but if you ask me today, 'Would you sign the contract?' I'd sign it today because it means a lot to me, and I think we're at the right time, with the right generation," the PSL title winner concluded.
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Mosimane is the best choice
Now, the former Al Ahly coach has been backed to take over from Hugo Broos. Former Sundowns star Sibusiso Vilakazi believes the South African tactician will succeed if he takes over the 1996 AFCON champions.
“To tell you the truth, I think it'd be up to him if he still has the passion. But I know he's one person that will always have a point to prove for himself, not to anybody else, but for himself,” Vilakazi told Soccer Laduma.
“I know he's one person who is very much locked in. If he then wants to do something, I believe I can still count on him.
“I've worked with him so many times [including in the national team], and I've seen his side of having to push players to the boundaries and turning teams also from zero to then being on top of the table. He's a good manager. He's a good coach. He's somebody that is so complete.
“I'll never doubt his passion, and I know we can go in a different direction in terms of winning things because of his mentality of winning. He's never satisfied.”