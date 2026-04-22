Free advice for Hugo Broos: Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach explains where and when Bafana Bafana need Lyle Foster or Iqraam Rayners 'we can be stronger against bigger nations'

Although Iqraam Rayners has been impressive with the Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns, he has been largely snubbed by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

When the Africa Cup of Nations was named, the former SuperSport United forward was included in the standby list. Broos has always picked Lyle Foster and Orlando Pirates' Evidence Makgopa as his centre-forward options, regardless of how impressive Rayners has been.

The Tshwane star was also overlooked recently when Broos selected his squad for the friendly matches against Panama.

All along there have been calls to have Rayners in the Bafana setup, and this has intensified as Foster struggles to score regularly for the national team.