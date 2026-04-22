Free advice for Hugo Broos: Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach explains where and when Bafana Bafana need Lyle Foster or Iqraam Rayners 'we can be stronger against bigger nations'
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Rayners vs Foster debate comes up again
Although Iqraam Rayners has been impressive with the Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns, he has been largely snubbed by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
When the Africa Cup of Nations was named, the former SuperSport United forward was included in the standby list. Broos has always picked Lyle Foster and Orlando Pirates' Evidence Makgopa as his centre-forward options, regardless of how impressive Rayners has been.
The Tshwane star was also overlooked recently when Broos selected his squad for the friendly matches against Panama.
All along there have been calls to have Rayners in the Bafana setup, and this has intensified as Foster struggles to score regularly for the national team.
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Bafana need Rayners
Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has explained why the World Cup-bound team will need the Sundowns striker.
“In my opinion, a striker like Iqraam Rayners is still amongst the best for the type of national team and the personality that I think we need to have,” Mngqithi told the Up Back Through Podcast.
“We need to consider the ability to play on the space behind. And I think that was shown even in AFCON when we played with Moremi to demand the space behind; we can be stronger against bigger nations.
“When we play with Iqraam, we can be stronger also against the bigger nations," he added.
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When should Foster play?
Mngqithi believes that Rayners is suitable for some games and Foster is more reliable in others.
“When we play Lyle Foster, we must not work opposite his strengths because his strength is he’s a box striker," the former Sundowns coach said.
“Against nations that we think we can dominate and put them on the sort, then we can have a Lyle Foster as our nine just to make sure that in the box we have presence.”
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Bafana will need goals
To do well at the World Cup finals, Bafana will need goals, and this means the strikers must be on top of their game.
The national team will be closely watched as fans are eager to see whether their performance will be an improvement to what was seen at the AFCON finals, where they got eliminated in the Round of 16.