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Frank Lampard pays tribute to 'amazing' Coventry players as Championship title sealed after 5-1 rout of Portsmouth
Champions in emphatic style
Coventry City left no room for doubt on Tuesday night, dismantling Portsmouth to move to 89 points and establish an unassailable lead at the top of the table. USMNT forward Haji Wright opened the scoring in the 12th minute with his 17th goal of a prolific campaign, setting the tone for a celebratory night in the West Midlands.
Ephron Mason-Clark hit a second-half brace, while a Regan Poole own goal and a late strike from Kaine Kesler Hayden completed the 5-1 scoreline. Despite a consolation goal from Adrian Segecic, the night belonged to Lampard and a fanbase that has waited a quarter of a century to return to the big time.
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Lampard hails his 'amazing' group
Speaking after the trophy-clinching victory, Lampard was quick to deflect the credit toward his playing staff. "It was just a great night," the former Chelsea boss told reporters. "It was so nice because we had the jeopardy of Friday night, which in a weird way was great the way we did it. That was amazing in its own right, this is amazing in its own right. This is what I really, really wanted because we led the table for so long and pushed on this second half of the season as it's gone on. That takes a really strong unit and a strong group and they've shown that."
The manager expressed immense pride in their success, adding: "When you get this close, to go and do it with two games to spare is incredible, because this league gets harder. All the teams here give you different challenges in this league and these players have got 27 wins, it's amazing what they've done."
Redemption for the former Chelsea boss
Guiding the Sky Blues to the title offers crucial redemption for Lampard, helping repair a coaching reputation heavily damaged by his disastrous interim return to Chelsea in 2023, which produced a solitary win in 11 games. He has transformed Coventry into a disciplined and high-pressing outfit, a feat that saw him recently named EFL Championship Manager of the Season at the league's annual awards ceremony.
Reflecting on where this achievement ranks in a career that includes three Premier League titles and a Champions League winner's medal as a player, Lampard was unequivocal. "It's right at the top of my career," he admitted. "To seal the title in the manner that we did, the way the team played from minute one, how we stepped it up in the second half. We've had a lot of these performances at the CBS [Arena] this year, this team has been so consistent."
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Ending a 25-year top-flight exile
The significance of the achievement cannot be overstated for Coventry, a club that has endured financial turmoil, stadium disputes, and relegations since dropping out of the Premier League in 2001. Under the ownership of Doug King, the club has found stability, and Lampard was careful to acknowledge the foundations laid before his arrival 17 months ago.
"You have to credit Mark Robins for what he did at the club, the owner Doug King and appreciate the moment," Lampard added. Having secured the title with two games to spare, Coventry can now begin planning for a new era in the Premier League, finally ending a 25-year wait to compete with England's elite once again.