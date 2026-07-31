Francisco Conceicao can leave Juventus for Manchester United, with Joshua Zirkzee potentially included in the deal. Jorge Mendes is making moves

He is first on the list of players set to leave, a year after arriving on a free transfer following his spell at Lille. The player concerned has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Turin, to honour the contract, which expires in 2030 and is worth €6 million a season, but Juventus have other plans. They want to sell him to balance the books and fund their transfer business. Right now, the strongest chance is a return to Ligue 1, where Rennes and above all Paris FC are interested, while in the Premier League Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have gone no further than making enquiries. Juventus want €30 million for his registration.