France-Italy





FRANCE:





Maignan 6.5 - Good, and a little fortunate, on Kean's chance. He can do nothing about Bastoni's goal. A superb late save, again from the Como striker, preserves the result.





Kalulu 6 - The least attack-minded of the full-backs in the Bleu defence, he holds his position very well without any real alarms.





Upamecano 5 - He gives Pio Esposito no space in the first half, but Kean causes him real problems after the break and matches him physically. First comes the yellow for losing his temper after the argument, then the red for the naive hold. One of the best players on the pitch, he ruins it all with the late sending off. And puts his team at risk.





Jacquet 6.5 - He leans on his team-mate for positioning but has huge physical and athletic qualities, which will make him central to Zidane's project.





Truffert 5.5 - He has a good battle with Kayode for pace, going forward and at the back. Brentford's full-back hurts him with his raids and he often struggles to contain both him and Sebastiano Esposito.





Cherki 6.5 - He tries to give the team's play some quality and wins the free-kick from which Olise scores, helped by his touch past two men. Used as a mezzala by Zidane, he responds very well. (77' Camavinga 6.5: he scares Donnarumma with two excellent efforts from distance)





Da Cunha 5 - He takes big risks in the build-up from the 1st minute, which is both his joy and his curse, given the awful ball he loses in the move for Bastoni's equaliser, unlike him. His display is stained by that mistake, which costs the equaliser. (87' Lacroix n/a)





Rabiot 5.5 - Quite confused in possession, he threatens with a shot from distance that forces Donnarumma into a miracle, but for the rest he is barely seen. He also plays the careless pass to Da Cunha in the move for the equaliser.





Olise 7.5 - He hits the bar and remains a constant threat, with the spark typical of players out of the ordinary. He shows it with the masterful free-kick that puts France ahead, a set-piece from a phenomenon. The strongest of them all.





Dembélé 5 - The quietest of the attackers, he smashes one straight at Donnarumma from two yards out and really struggles to create room for a shot. He fails as captain.





Doué 6 - A thorn in the side on the left, he goes close to scoring at the start of the second half but is generally well contained by the Azzurri defenders, and that is no easy task with someone like him. (77' Barcola n/a)





Head coach Zidane 6 - Visibly emotional as he walked onto the pitch for the first time in France as head coach, even a champion like him cannot forget what happened at Saint Denis in 1998 and the love rightly shown to him by the fans. His France side start timidly, but they have huge quality and often go on autopilot: will managing them be enough? For now it is sufficient, but probably something more was expected, both in the result and the performance, as shown by some whistles at the end of the match.