France-Italy





FRANCE:





Maignan 6.5 - Solid, and fortunate when Kean got his chance, while he could do nothing about Bastoni's goal. He then makes a fine late save from Kean to preserve the result.





Kalulu 6 - The least adventurous of the full-backs in the Bleu back line, he holds his position very well without any major alarms.





Upamecano 5 - He gives Pio Esposito no space in the first half, but Kean causes him all sorts of problems after the break and stands up to him physically. First comes the yellow for losing his temper after their exchange, then the red for a naive pull-back. Among the best on the pitch, he ruins everything with the late sending-off. And puts his side at risk.





Jacquet 6.5 - He leans on his team-mate for positioning but has hugely important physical and athletic qualities, which will make him central to Zidane's project.





Truffert 5.5 - Locked in a good battle with Kayode for pace, both going forward and defensively, he suffers from the Brentford full-back's raids and often struggles to contain him and Sebastiano Esposito.





Cherki 6.5 - He tries to bring quality to the build-up, wins the free-kick from which Olise scores, and is helped by his touch in the set-piece routine. Used as a mezzala by Zidane, he responds very well. (77' Camavinga 6.5: he frightens Donnarumma with two excellent shots from distance)





Da Cunha 5 - He takes big risks in the build-up from the 1st minute, his delight but also his curse, and the awful ball he loses for Bastoni's equaliser is unlike him. An error that stains his performance and costs the equaliser. (87' Lacroix n/a)





Rabiot 5.5 - Fairly muddled in the build-up, he threatens with a shot from distance that forces a miracle from Donnarumma, but otherwise is practically never seen. He also plays the careless pass to Da Cunha on the equaliser.





Olise 7.5 - He hits the bar and is a constant threat, with the spark typical of players out of the ordinary. He proves it with the magnificent free-kick that puts France ahead, a set-piece from a phenomenon. The strongest of them all.





Dembélé 5 - The quietest of the attackers, he fires straight at Donnarumma from two yards out and struggles badly to create the space to get a shot away. Failed as captain.





Doué 6 - A thorn in the side on the left, he goes close to scoring at the start of the second half but is generally well contained by Italy's defenders, and that is not easy against someone like him. (77' Barcola n/a)





Head coach Zidane 6 - Visibly moved as he entered the pitch for the first time in France as head coach, even a champion like him cannot forget what happened at Saint Denis in 1998 and the love rightly shown to him by the fans. His France start timidly, but they have great quality and often go on autopilot: will managing them be enough? For now it is enough, but probably more was expected, both in the result and the performance, as shown by some whistles at the end of the match.