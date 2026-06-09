Four transfers in; Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa and four others out as Orlando Pirates announce major squad shake up ahead of 2026/27 season
Champions flex muscles with four new signings
Fresh from being crowned league champions, Orlando Pirates have wasted no time in the transfer market to ensure their dominance continues. The club officially announced the arrival of four new faces on Tuesday, ending weeks of intense media speculation regarding their recruitment strategy.
Joining the Buccaneers are Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC, Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay, and the duo of Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu from Siwelele.
The club noted that these signings followed weeks of speculation and countless headlines across the football social media landscape.
Mbule and Mabasa among high-profile departures
While new talent arrives at Mayfair, the club has also sanctioned a significant clear-out of the first-team squad.
Most notably, high-profile names such as Sipho Mbule and Tshegofatso Mabasa are among five players whose time with the reigning champions has come to an end.
The Buccaneers confirmed that the departing quintet will leave upon the conclusion of their respective contracts.
Joining Mbule and Mabasa on the exit list are Bandile Shandu, Karim Kimvuidi, and Deivi Miguel Vieira, better known as Gilberto.
The club expressed its gratitude, stating: “Each of the players departs having contributed to the Orlando Pirates journey in their own way, and the Club would like to place on record its appreciation for their service during their time with the Buccaneers.”
Swap deal facilitates defensive reinforcement
The acquisition of Mthetheleli Mthiyane involves a strategic move that sees a familiar face leaving the Orlando Stadium.
In a direct swap deal, defender Thabiso Lebitso will be moving in the opposite direction to join the Maroons at Stellenbosch FC.
This tactical exchange highlights the club's willingness to reshuffle its defensive options to accommodate Mthiyane, who was a standout performer in the Cape Winelands.
Pirates have indicated that further details regarding the contracts and roles of the new signings will be shared in due course as the pre-season preparations ramp up.
- Backpage
A new chapter for the departing Buccaneers
The mass exodus marks the end of an era for several players who played varying roles in the club's recent successes.
The club took a moment to formally bid farewell to the outgoing stars, ensuring their contributions were recognized before they move on to new ventures.
In a final statement regarding the exits, the club said: “Orlando Pirates Football Club thanks Bandile, Sipho, Tshegofatso, Karim and Gilberto for their service and wishes them all the best in the next chapters of their respective careers.”
With these ten major moves confirmed, the Sea Robbers have made their intentions clear for the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.