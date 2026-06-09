Four transfers in; Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa and four others out as Orlando Pirates announce major squad shake up ahead of 2026/27 season

Fresh from being crowned league champions, Orlando Pirates have wasted no time in the transfer market to ensure their dominance continues. The club officially announced the arrival of four new faces on Tuesday, ending weeks of intense media speculation regarding their recruitment strategy.

Joining the Buccaneers are Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Stellenbosch FC, Sbangani Zulu from Richards Bay, and the duo of Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu from Siwelele.

The club noted that these signings followed weeks of speculation and countless headlines across the football social media landscape.