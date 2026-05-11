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Four club fight for PSL play off places in Motsepe Foundation Championship goes down to the final day
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Milford
The Stallions sit in second place on 53 points from 29 games after beating Pretoria University 2-0 over the weekend. They face fellow play-off challengers Hungry Lions in their final match, needing the minimum of a draw to guarantee their spot.
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Cape Town City
The Citizens were expected to bounce straight back up after last season's relegation in the play offs, but found the NFD is a very competitive division and find themselves in third place and the final play off spot by dint of a superior goal difference over Hungry Lions. They go to Dobsonville Stadium to take on Leicesterford FC on the final day needing three points to confirm their place.
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Hungry Lions
A 4-0 thumping of Highbury last time out left Di Tau Dia Rora's fate in their own hands. Beat second placed Milford at home and their shot at promotion through the play offs is assured.
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Casric Stars
The Nedbank Cup semi finalists find themselves as outsiders to make the play offs as they lie fifth on 49 points and need other results to go their way to qualify. They welcome 12th placed Gomora United to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium needing a win and an uptick in goal difference to stand any chance of progressing.