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Cape Town CityBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Four club fight for PSL play off places in Motsepe Foundation Championship goes down to the final day

National First Division
Premier Soccer League Qualification
Premier Soccer League
Milford FC
Kruger United
Cape Town City FC
Casric Stars FC
Hungry Lions FC

Kruger United have already been crowned National First Division champions but the race for the two play off places has Milford, Cape Town City, Hungry Lions and Casric Stars all focused on gaining maximum points in their last games to earn the right for one last shot at promotion.


  • Sibulele Mekuto, Milford FC, March 2026Backpage

    Milford

    The Stallions sit in second place on 53 points from 29 games after beating Pretoria University 2-0 over the weekend. They face fellow play-off challengers Hungry Lions in their final match, needing the minimum of a draw to guarantee their spot.

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  • Kamohelo Mokotjo, Cape Town City, August 2025Backpage

    Cape Town City

    The Citizens were expected to bounce straight back up after last season's relegation in the play offs, but found the NFD is a very competitive division and find themselves in third place and the final play off spot by dint of a superior goal difference over Hungry Lions. They go to Dobsonville Stadium to take on Leicesterford FC on the final day needing three points to confirm their place.

  • Sinhle Makhubela Hungry LionsBackpagepix

    Hungry Lions

    A 4-0 thumping of Highbury last time out left Di Tau Dia Rora's fate in their own hands. Beat second placed Milford at home and their shot at promotion through the play offs is assured.

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  • Casric Stars, March 2026Backpage

    Casric Stars

    The Nedbank Cup semi finalists find themselves as outsiders to make the play offs as they lie fifth on 49 points and need other results to go their way to qualify. They welcome 12th placed Gomora United to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium needing a win and an uptick in goal difference to stand any chance of progressing.