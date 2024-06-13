Fortune Makaringe, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Fortune Makaringe: Former Orlando Pirates set to join a top PSL team after parting ways with the Soweto giants

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCape Town City FCFortune Makaringe

The experienced midfielder is currently a free agent following his exit from the Buccaneers he served for five seasons.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Makaringe made almost 150 appearances for Pirates
  • He was among six players released by the club
  • His future already taking shape
Article continues below