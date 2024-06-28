Fortune Makaringe, Cape Town CityCape Town City
Michael Madyira

Fortune Makaringe: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder joins new club just after Buccaneers exit

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersFortune MakaringeEric TinklerCape Town City FC

The former Buccaneers star has already found a new home not long after he was released by the Soweto giants.

  • Bucs recently released six players
  • Makaringe was one of the departures
  • He has already found a new club
