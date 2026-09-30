Former TS Galaxy coach sheds light on failed Richards Bay FC move: 'I don’t want to take a job for the sake of returning to the PSL'

The free agent market still boasts one of its most compelling names, with Adnan Beganovic holding out for the perfect project rather than rushing back into the dugout.

The tactician has been vocal about his standards for a return, insisting that any potential suitor must match his own drive for success.

"I don’t want to take a job for the sake of returning to the PSL," the former TS Galaxy man revealed to SABC Sport.

Having established his credentials during his time with the Rockets, Beganovic is prioritizing a stable foundation over a quick paycheck.

He added: "I know what I want from my next project – after everything I built at TS Galaxy, I want to be in an environment with a clear vision, ambition and the right structure to compete.

"I am still very ambitious, and I believe I have a lot more to achieve in the PSL."



