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Former TS Galaxy coach sheds light on failed Richards Bay FC move: 'I don’t want to take a job for the sake of returning to the PSL'
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High standards for a South African comeback
The free agent market still boasts one of its most compelling names, with Adnan Beganovic holding out for the perfect project rather than rushing back into the dugout.
The tactician has been vocal about his standards for a return, insisting that any potential suitor must match his own drive for success.
"I don’t want to take a job for the sake of returning to the PSL," the former TS Galaxy man revealed to SABC Sport.
Having established his credentials during his time with the Rockets, Beganovic is prioritizing a stable foundation over a quick paycheck.
He added: "I know what I want from my next project – after everything I built at TS Galaxy, I want to be in an environment with a clear vision, ambition and the right structure to compete.
"I am still very ambitious, and I believe I have a lot more to achieve in the PSL."
Why the Richards Bay deal collapsed
While the Natal Rich Boys ultimately installed Dimitar Pantev in the dugout earlier in the month, Beganovic has shed light on why he walked away from the vacancy.
The tactician emphasized that the intricacies of the modern game require more than just a contract offer to secure his signature.
Elaborating on the collapse of talks with the South African outfit, he noted that a variety of factors often collide to prevent a deal from being struck.
“There have been different situations. Sometimes the financial side was not right, sometimes the project was not what I was looking for, and sometimes the timing simply wasn’t right.
"I’m not going to take a job just because I have an offer on the table,” the coach remarked.
“I have worked very hard to build my career, and I want my next decision to be an important step forward. For me, the project has to make sense from every angle.”
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Adnan Beganovic’s exit from TS Galaxy continues to generate significant conversation across the South African football landscape.
Despite his departure from the Rockets, the coach believes his four-year tenure in the division has equipped him with the essential tools to thrive in its unique environment.
“The PSL is still very attractive to me because I know the league and I know what it takes to work and compete here. South Africa has become a very important part of my coaching journey,” Beganovic remarked.
Driven by a desire to silence the critics who questioned him during his final days at Galaxy, the tactician is eager to leverage his local expertise to secure a new path to glory.
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Building a legacy through youth and identity
The search for a new project is about more than just points on the board for Beganovic; he is holding out for a side that truly respects his tactical vision.
His dedication to the local game is beyond doubt as he prepares for a fresh challenge.
“I spent more than four years in the country, worked my way from assistant coach to head coach, and experienced what it means to compete in the PSL.
"I also worked on developing young players and helped build a team with a clear identity.
"I believe I still have a lot to give to South African football, and I would like the opportunity to show that again,” he noted.
As it stands, the PSL remains on standby for the comeback of the Bosnian although rumours of a return to TS Galaxy have gathered pace this week.
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