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Former TS Galaxy coach proud of Lebone Seema and Kamogelo Sebelebele’s progress at Orlando Pirates – ‘It was part of the vision of the club’
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The rise of Seema and Sebelebele
The transformation of Lebone Seema and Kamogelo Sebelebele from TS Galaxy prospects to Orlando Pirates mainstays has been one of the most compelling narratives in the Betway Premiership over the last eighteen months.
Since securing their respective transfers to the Soweto giants in 2025, both players have experienced a meteoric rise in stature.
For Adnan Beganovic, who oversaw their development during his tenure at TS Galaxy, seeing the pair thrive on the biggest stage in South African football is a source of immense professional satisfaction.
The coach believes that their current success is the byproduct of a rigorous environment designed to prepare them for the pressures of elite competition.
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The development process
Speaking in an exclusive interview regarding the growth of his former mentees, Beganovic was quick to point out that their impact at Pirates was always a matter of when rather than if.
"Lebone really exploded when he got to Orlando Pirates. That's it."
"Just like Mike Mamosha [Kamogelo Sebelebele], they both excelled."
"Lebone played some good games for TS Galaxy, and Mike also played very well for us."
"He deserved to have that moment at Orlando Pirates," Beganovic told Soccer Laduma.
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Realising the long-term vision
The former Rockets boss also shed light on the internal culture at TS Galaxy, suggesting that the sale and subsequent success of players like Seema and Sebelebele was always a core objective of the board and technical staff.
"We spoke about this at TS Galaxy. It was part of the vision of the club."
"We trained hard, we prepared everything properly and we gave 100% in the games," the coach explained.
"We expected to produce players, and we did. When I say 'we', I mean all of us together. It was not only me."
"From the board and the people at the top right down to everyone at the bottom," Beganovic added.
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A blueprint for South African football
As Pitso Mosimane continues his quest to guide Bafana Bafana to the 2027 AFCON tournament, the presence of Seema and Sebelebele in the national camp serves as a reminder of the quality available within the domestic league.
Their journey provides a clear roadmap for other PSL clubs who may not have the financial might of the "Big Three" but possess the infrastructure to cultivate elite talent.
For Seema and Sebelebele, the journey is far from over, as they look to cement their places in Mosimane’s plans for the future.
However, the foundation provided by Beganovic and the staff at TS Galaxy remains the bedrock upon which their blossoming careers have been built.
“We all needed to be on the same page if we wanted to have success. That was my vision of football,” Beganovic concluded.
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