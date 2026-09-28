Former TS Galaxy coach proud of Lebone Seema and Kamogelo Sebelebele’s progress at Orlando Pirates – ‘It was part of the vision of the club’

The transformation of Lebone Seema and Kamogelo Sebelebele from TS Galaxy prospects to Orlando Pirates mainstays has been one of the most compelling narratives in the Betway Premiership over the last eighteen months.

Since securing their respective transfers to the Soweto giants in 2025, both players have experienced a meteoric rise in stature.

For Adnan Beganovic, who oversaw their development during his tenure at TS Galaxy, seeing the pair thrive on the biggest stage in South African football is a source of immense professional satisfaction.

The coach believes that their current success is the byproduct of a rigorous environment designed to prepare them for the pressures of elite competition.



