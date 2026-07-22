Former Tanzania coach on Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko – ‘He’s like Pogba... he knows how to vary the game'
- AFP
High praise from former Taifa Stars boss
Former Tanzania national team head coach Adel Amrouche has raised expectations to sky-high levels for Kaizer Chiefs' new recruit, Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko.
Speaking about the midfielder's attributes, Amrouche did not hold back, drawing a sensational parallel between the new Amakhosi signing and a World Cup winner.
Amrouche, who knows the player intimately after handing him his international debut, believes the Soweto giants have landed a gem.
"He has good height, plays with simplicity and doesn’t complicate his life on the pitch.
"He can be even better if he finds an environment where he’s trusted and managed well.
"He’s like Pogba. Adolf has a nice passing range.”
A wealth of European and African experience
Mtasingwa is far from an unproven talent, arriving in the Betway Premiership with a diverse CV that spans across Northern Europe and East Africa.
Before his successful stint as the captain of Azam FC, the midfielder spent six formative years in Scandinavia.
His journey took him to Iceland, where he represented KR Reykjavik, Keflavik, and Volsungur IF, in addition to brief spells in Norway and Finland.
Since returning to Africa in early 2024 to join Azam, he quickly established himself as a leader, earning the captain’s armband and becoming a mainstay in the Taifa Stars setup.
His arrival at Naturena is historic, as he becomes the very first Tanzanian international to pull on the famous gold and black jersey of Kaizer Chiefs.
- Azam FC.
Tactical balance and defensive stability
Beyond the comparisons to Pogba’s passing range, current and former teammates believe Mtasingwa will provide the tactical discipline that has often been missing from the Chiefs' midfield.
Former Azam FC teammate Prince Dube has provided insight into what the Amakhosi faithful can expect from their new number six.
Dube is confident that the midfielder's profile is exactly what the Soweto giants require to balance their attacking flair.
"He’s a typical defensive midfielder who sits in front of the defence and protects the back four well.
"I think he’ll fit in very well at Kaizer Chiefs.
"He needs to adjust because South African football is quicker, but his passing is very good," Dube noted.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Navigating the challenges of the Betway Premiership
While the excitement surrounding his arrival is palpable, the move is not without its risks for the Glamour Boys.
Mtasingwa’s previous campaign was severely hampered by a fitness setback, which limited him to just four appearances for Azam FC during the 2025/26 season.
On paper, however, the deal represents a calculated risk with a high potential ceiling.
At 27, Mtasingwa is entering the peak years of his career and possesses the international pedigree required to handle the immense pressure that comes with playing for one of Africa's biggest clubs.
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