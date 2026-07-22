Former Tanzania coach on Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko – ‘He’s like Pogba... he knows how to vary the game'

Former Tanzania national team head coach Adel Amrouche has raised expectations to sky-high levels for Kaizer Chiefs' new recruit, Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko.

Speaking about the midfielder's attributes, Amrouche did not hold back, drawing a sensational parallel between the new Amakhosi signing and a World Cup winner.

Amrouche, who knows the player intimately after handing him his international debut, believes the Soweto giants have landed a gem.

"He has good height, plays with simplicity and doesn’t complicate his life on the pitch.

"He can be even better if he finds an environment where he’s trusted and managed well.

"He’s like Pogba. Adolf has a nice passing range.”