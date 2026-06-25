Former South Africa defender breaks down Bafana Bafana’s winning formula against South Korea – ‘Our combinations stand out’

South Africa’s progression to the Last 32 has silenced many critics, but for Edward Motale, the reason for the team's upward trajectory is clear.

The former Orlando Pirates man believes that Hugo Broos has cleverly leant on the existing relationships developed at the country's biggest clubs to create a cohesive unit on the international stage.

Speaking on the team's tactical setup, Motale emphasised that the familiarity between players has been the deciding factor.

"Look, we must just have belief in ourselves," Motale said.

"Because combinations are there. At the back, our combinations stand out.

You just put TLB [Mbekezeli Mbokazi] in the mix of Sundowns players [Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba] because they've been playing together and they know each other," as reported by Soccer Laduma.