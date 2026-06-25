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Former South Africa defender breaks down Bafana Bafana’s winning formula against South Korea – ‘Our combinations stand out’
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The power of club-level chemistry
South Africa’s progression to the Last 32 has silenced many critics, but for Edward Motale, the reason for the team's upward trajectory is clear.
The former Orlando Pirates man believes that Hugo Broos has cleverly leant on the existing relationships developed at the country's biggest clubs to create a cohesive unit on the international stage.
Speaking on the team's tactical setup, Motale emphasised that the familiarity between players has been the deciding factor.
"Look, we must just have belief in ourselves," Motale said.
"Because combinations are there. At the back, our combinations stand out.
You just put TLB [Mbekezeli Mbokazi] in the mix of Sundowns players [Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba] because they've been playing together and they know each other," as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Engine room stability and rotation
The midfield has also seen a similar approach, with Broos blending stars from rival Soweto and Tshwane giants to dominate the centre of the park.
Even with personnel changes, "Magents" believes the understanding remains intact regardless of who is selected to start the match.
"In the middle of the field, it's a Pirates combination, and you just put Mokoena there [when he is available].
Mokoena knows how to play with whoever, whether it's [Tshepang] Moremi, [Thalente] Mbatha or [Oswin] Appollis," Motale explained.
This flexibility has allowed South Africa to maintain their rhythm during a gruelling tournament schedule peppered with player suspensions.
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Tactical flexibility in the final third
Moving forward, the former defender is impressed with how the attacking department has functioned.
Whether playing with a target man or a more mobile front line, Bafana Bafana have managed to maintain a consistent threat against high-level opposition like the South Koreans.
Motale noted that the coaching staff has successfully found a way to rotate the strikers without losing the team's identity.
"And up front, you can mix and match, whether it's [Evidence] Makgopa, [Iqraam] Rayners or [Lyle] Foster.
"Then you've got the combination," he added, highlighting the depth available to Broos.
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The unsung hero of the attack
While the goalscorers often grab the headlines, Motale was quick to point out the selfless work of Evidence Makgopa.
The striker has played a pivotal role in the World Cup campaign by creating space for his teammates through his tireless movement and physical presence against tough defenders.
"We know Makgopa and what he can do. He'll always take defenders away from a good position so that we can score," Motale said.
As Bafana Bafana prepare for the challenges of the knockout rounds, this blend of individual sacrifice and club-level chemistry will be vital for their hopes of advancing even further.