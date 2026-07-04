Former Richards Bay teammate reveals why Sbangani Zulu is the perfect signing for Orlando Pirates - 'He's comfortable passing with both his left and right foot'

Orlando Pirates have been proactive in the transfer market, securing a host of talent including Gamphani Lungu and Neo Rapoo, but the acquisition of Sbangani Zulu represents a strategic long-term investment.

The young centre-back was a pillar of strength for Richards Bay last season, making 25 appearances and providing the defensive stability required for the club to maintain their top-flight status.

His former teammate, Tlakusani Mthethwa, believes that the step up to a club of Pirates' magnitude won't faze the youngster.

Mthethwa credits the environment at the Natal Rich Boyz for Zulu's rapid development, specifically highlighting the influence of senior figures who allowed the defender to find his voice on the pitch.







