Former Richards Bay teammate reveals why Sbangani Zulu is the perfect signing for Orlando Pirates - 'He's comfortable passing with both his left and right foot'
The making of a modern Buccaneers defender
Orlando Pirates have been proactive in the transfer market, securing a host of talent including Gamphani Lungu and Neo Rapoo, but the acquisition of Sbangani Zulu represents a strategic long-term investment.
The young centre-back was a pillar of strength for Richards Bay last season, making 25 appearances and providing the defensive stability required for the club to maintain their top-flight status.
His former teammate, Tlakusani Mthethwa, believes that the step up to a club of Pirates' magnitude won't faze the youngster.
Mthethwa credits the environment at the Natal Rich Boyz for Zulu's rapid development, specifically highlighting the influence of senior figures who allowed the defender to find his voice on the pitch.
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Technical excellence and aerial dominance
When breaking down what makes Zulu such a high-level prospect, Mthethwa pointed to a rare combination of physical power and technical refinement.
In the modern game, coaches like Abdeslam Ouaddou demand defenders who can initiate attacks, and Zulu fits that profile perfectly given his ability to use both feet with equal confidence.
Speaking to the media about Zulu's specific traits, Mthethwa said: "One thing about Sbangani is that he’s an incredible listener," Mthethwa told FARPost.
"He takes advice from his leaders, which makes it easy for him to excel. Off the pitch, he is incredibly humble.
"On it, he’s the complete package—excellent in one-on-one situations, dominant in the air, and completely comfortable passing with both his left and right feet."
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Versatility forged in the heat of battle
One of the key reasons Zulu is expected to thrive at Pirates is his tactical flexibility.
During his time in KwaZulu-Natal, he was often asked to step out of his comfort zone, including stints in the middle of the park when senior players were unavailable.
This experience has given him a level of composure on the ball that most traditional centre-backs lack.
"The fact that he was able to step into the midfield when I was absent actually helped him become even more comfortable on the ball," Mthethwa explained.
"For a player with that kind of technical baseline, adjusting to a big club becomes much easier.
"I have no doubt he will do great things at Orlando Pirates."
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Leadership and the road ahead at Mayfair
While Zulu's individual talent is undeniable, Mthethwa was quick to acknowledge the role that Richards Bay captain Simphiwe Mcineka played in grooming the new Pirates man.
The transition to the Soweto giants will require a level of mental toughness, and having already displayed leadership qualities at a young age, Zulu appears ready for the challenge.
Mthethwa added: "First of all, I’d like to credit Richards Bay captain [Simphiwe Mcineka] because he was the leader guiding him at the back.
"Sometimes, as a senior player, you have to give young talent the room to shine, and Simphiwe did exactly that."
With the 2026/27 season on the horizon, the Buccaneers faithful will be hoping Zulu can translate this potential into silverware at Mayfair.
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