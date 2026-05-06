Orlando Pirates have well and truly thrown down the gauntlet in this season’s title race.

The Buccaneers' Tuesday result against Stellenbosch ensures a box-office finish to the domestic campaign, but the advantage still lies firmly with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Chloorkop outfit now gears up for a high-stakes collision against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday, where three points would restore their breathing room at the summit.







