Former PSL star tips Mamelodi Sundowns to edge title race - 'Experience tells me that the owners of the league will retain it, but Orlando Pirates are having a good run'
The race for South African football supremacy
Orlando Pirates have well and truly thrown down the gauntlet in this season’s title race.
The Buccaneers' Tuesday result against Stellenbosch ensures a box-office finish to the domestic campaign, but the advantage still lies firmly with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Chloorkop outfit now gears up for a high-stakes collision against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday, where three points would restore their breathing room at the summit.
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Lebese backs the experience of the Brazilians
George Lebese, who witnessed the inner workings of both the Amakhosi and Masandawana during his playing days, believes Sundowns have the psychological edge.
Speaking on Game On with Thabiso Mosia on Radio R2000, the retired star expressed his belief that the pedigree of the Pretoria giants will be the deciding factor in the final weeks of the season.
“Experience tells me that the owners of the league will retain it again, but Pirates are having a good run at the moment,” Lebese stated.
“We have seen some incredible scores of five and six goals, but my experience tells me that Sundowns will wrap this up.”
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A squad built for championship pressure
One of the key reasons behind Sundowns’ sustained success has been their ability to evolve without losing their core identity.
Lebese pointed out that the technical team has mastered the art of squad management, ensuring that new arrivals are quickly assimilated into a winning culture led by veteran stars who have seen and done it all before.
“One good thing the technical team at Sundowns have done is that every time they refresh their squad for a new season, they still retain experienced campaigners,” Lebese added.
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The 'points machine' mentality
For Lebese, the difference lies in the mindset. He recalled the descriptions of the club from previous coaching regimes, noting that the players view themselves as an unstoppable force.
This internal belief is what carries them through difficult fixtures where other teams might drop points under the weight of expectation and external pressure.
“They really know how to win, and they are serial winners. I remember at some point a coach said that Sundowns are a points machine and they don’t lose,” he explained.
“That’s exactly what the guys know, and they instill this mentality into the new guys coming in each and every season.
"There are guys that know how to win it, and there’s experience there, so it favours them, and to be honest, it’s theirs to lose.”