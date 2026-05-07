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Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former PSL star picks Brandon Petersen as his MOTM in the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs showdown - 'The guy did very well, we have to be honest'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
B. Petersen
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Monyane
S. Msimango
A. McCarthy
B. Cross
H. Broos
South Africa
R. Goss

Junior Khanye has insisted that Petersen was the real hero in the Soweto giants’ and the Brazilians’ draw. Thabiso Monyane picked up the official Man of the Match award; however, the outspoken former Amakhosi winger believes the goalkeeper’s solid display between the posts was the only reason the Glamour Boys walked away from Loftus Versfeld Stadium with a point.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen’s heroics save Amakhosi at Loftus

    It was a night of high drama at Loftus Versfeld Stadium as 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs in a pulsating Premier Soccer League clash.

    Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Brazilians threw everything forward in search of a winner, but an inspired display between the posts and a resilient Amakhosi defence ensured the spoils were shared.

    Junior Khanye, never one to hold back, took to iDiski TV and made his stance clear, insisting Brandon Petersen was the outstanding player who should have walked away with the accolade.


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  • Given Msimango, Aden McCarthy, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    'Football is a game of opinions, but...'

    “My man of the match is goalkeeper Brandon Petersen,” Khanye stated.

    “Football is a game of opinions, but for me it’s Petersen.

    "I also want to complement other players along with Petersen, Given Msimango, Aden McCarthy, Thabiso Monyane, and [Bradley] Cross.

    "I didn’t think attacking players really came to the party.”


  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    National team call-up on the cards?

    Petersen's form has been a bright spark for the Glamour Boys this season, and Khanye believes his performances warrant a closer look from Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

    Khanye elaborated on the goalkeeper's impact, saying: “Chiefs did very well to not concede an early goal and maintained Sundowns for 45 minutes, they [had] Petersen, who’s helping them concede less.

    "Honestly speaking, if I was Hugo Broos, I’d give him a chance.

    "The thing with the likes of [Ricardo] Goss is that there was a build-up in their call-up, so it might be difficult to drop him. But I’m saying I’d give Petersen a chance in friendly games.”


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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The save that defined the game

    The match reached a fever pitch in the final minutes as Sundowns pushed for a late winner. Petersen was called into action multiple times, producing a world-class save deep into stoppage time that ensured the spoils were shared.

    For Khanye, this moment was the definitive proof that the captain had been the most influential player on the pitch.

    “The guy did very well, we have to be honest. That ball he saved in the dying minutes would have been a goal, but he put his body on the line,” Khanye added proudly.

    “He saved Chiefs today because Sundowns didn’t even look like they were a man down.”