Former PSL star picks Brandon Petersen as his MOTM in the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs showdown - 'The guy did very well, we have to be honest'
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Petersen’s heroics save Amakhosi at Loftus
It was a night of high drama at Loftus Versfeld Stadium as 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs in a pulsating Premier Soccer League clash.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Brazilians threw everything forward in search of a winner, but an inspired display between the posts and a resilient Amakhosi defence ensured the spoils were shared.
Junior Khanye, never one to hold back, took to iDiski TV and made his stance clear, insisting Brandon Petersen was the outstanding player who should have walked away with the accolade.
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'Football is a game of opinions, but...'
“My man of the match is goalkeeper Brandon Petersen,” Khanye stated.
“Football is a game of opinions, but for me it’s Petersen.
"I also want to complement other players along with Petersen, Given Msimango, Aden McCarthy, Thabiso Monyane, and [Bradley] Cross.
"I didn’t think attacking players really came to the party.”
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National team call-up on the cards?
Petersen's form has been a bright spark for the Glamour Boys this season, and Khanye believes his performances warrant a closer look from Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Khanye elaborated on the goalkeeper's impact, saying: “Chiefs did very well to not concede an early goal and maintained Sundowns for 45 minutes, they [had] Petersen, who’s helping them concede less.
"Honestly speaking, if I was Hugo Broos, I’d give him a chance.
"The thing with the likes of [Ricardo] Goss is that there was a build-up in their call-up, so it might be difficult to drop him. But I’m saying I’d give Petersen a chance in friendly games.”
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The save that defined the game
The match reached a fever pitch in the final minutes as Sundowns pushed for a late winner. Petersen was called into action multiple times, producing a world-class save deep into stoppage time that ensured the spoils were shared.
For Khanye, this moment was the definitive proof that the captain had been the most influential player on the pitch.
“The guy did very well, we have to be honest. That ball he saved in the dying minutes would have been a goal, but he put his body on the line,” Khanye added proudly.
“He saved Chiefs today because Sundowns didn’t even look like they were a man down.”