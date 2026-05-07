Former PSL star picks Brandon Petersen as his MOTM in the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs showdown - 'The guy did very well, we have to be honest'

It was a night of high drama at Loftus Versfeld Stadium as 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs in a pulsating Premier Soccer League clash.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Brazilians threw everything forward in search of a winner, but an inspired display between the posts and a resilient Amakhosi defence ensured the spoils were shared.

Junior Khanye, never one to hold back, took to iDiski TV and made his stance clear, insisting Brandon Petersen was the outstanding player who should have walked away with the accolade.



