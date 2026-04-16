Former PSL star believes Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has 'potential to become a household name even in Europe'

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is fast becoming a key figure for the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire since his transfer in December 2025.

The 20-year-old has played crucial roles so far, as he has featured in eight matches across all competitions so far. The South African international was also named as the Man of the Match during their game against Atlanta United on Sunday.

He came on as a second-half substitute on Tuesday and helped his side beat Detroit City FC 2-1 in the US Open Cup Round of 32.

Although some, including Broos, argued that this was a fatal transfer for Mbokazi's career, former Premier Soccer League star Mkhokheli Dube has described it as a calculated move.