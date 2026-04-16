Former PSL star believes Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has 'potential to become a household name even in Europe'
- Chicago Fire
Is Mbokazi proving critics wrong?
Mbekezeli Mbokazi is fast becoming a key figure for the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire since his transfer in December 2025.
The 20-year-old has played crucial roles so far, as he has featured in eight matches across all competitions so far. The South African international was also named as the Man of the Match during their game against Atlanta United on Sunday.
He came on as a second-half substitute on Tuesday and helped his side beat Detroit City FC 2-1 in the US Open Cup Round of 32.
Although some, including Broos, argued that this was a fatal transfer for Mbokazi's career, former Premier Soccer League star Mkhokheli Dube has described it as a calculated move.
- Backpage
Strategic signing
“Chicago Fire FC was extremely wise and strategic in signing Mbekezeli Mbokazi. I know their leadership. They are a club that has consistently shown they know how to spot raw talent. And they make calculated moves that pay off in the long run,” Dube, who featured for the Chicago Fire, told FARPost.
“They did it with Jhon Duran. Signing him from Colombia at a young age and then selling him to Aston Villa for a massive profit. It’s clear they had a vision for Duran’s growth and development, and it paid off handsomely."
- Chicago Fire FC
Doorway to Europe?
Dube also affirmed that Mbokazi's dream to play in Europe is very much alive as the MLS is set to open that exact door for him.
“I think they are likely to do the same with Mbokazi. And I think he is in a great position to take his career to new heights. Very soon, he will make it to Europe. They have already made him a known entity in the footballing world; everyone now knows Mbokazi. And now they want to take him to the next level," Dube argued.
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What Mbokazi needs to become top star
Apart from moving to Europe, Dube is confident that the former Pirates centre-back has the potential of becoming a top player once he signs for any European club.
The upcoming World Cup finals are also a perfect marketing stage for the MTN8 winner, as he is expected to play for Bafana.
“The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on home soil in the US, Mexico, and Canada. They [Chicago] want Mbokazi to make an impact. It was a smart, well-calculated move for the club," Dube stated.
“And it’s exciting to see where Mbokazi’s career will go. With the right guidance and support, I believe he has the potential to become a household name even in Europe.”