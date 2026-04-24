Former PSL coach opens up on dismissal - 'It's painful; it's a lot to lose that opportunity to play in the final'
Missing the dream of silverware
For Adnan Beganovic, the timing of his departure from TS Galaxy could hardly have been more heartbreaking.
With the Rockets still firmly in the hunt for Nedbank Cup glory, the former coach admitted the pain of stepping away before seeing the journey through to its conclusion.
Speaking on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, Beganovic laid bare the emotional toll of his exit.
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'It's a lot to lose that opportunity to play in the final'
"It's so difficult and tough to talk about it because, you know, when you work hard and everything you put in, far away from home, without family, and then you work everyday for something and then you come so close, one step behind, and then you just need to move one step forward to do that special game, you have in front of you," he said.
"But, yes, it's painful; it's a lot to lose that opportunity to play in the final. Most importantly for me, like, it can be my first final in my career; it's actually my second season, and when I spoke with Mazola, when we had the interview, he knows how much I wanted that final."
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Confidence in the remaining fixture
Looking ahead at the schedule, Beganovic pointed toward specific home fixtures as the catalyst for the club's survival.
He suggested that the team has the necessary momentum within reach to climb away from the danger zone, provided they capitalize on their upcoming matches against Magesi and Chippa United.
"TS Galaxy needs momentum to change everything and move forward because we have five games until the end," the former Rockets coach explained.
"Obviously, Magesi at home and Chippa at home are matches I think TS Galaxy can win easily, earning four, five, or six points to remain in the league."
His tactical assessment suggests that while his era has ended, the path to safety is clearly paved for his successor.
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Belief in the squad's quality
After three and a half years at the Mpumalanga-based team, Beganovic remains convinced the squad is far too talented to be dragged into a relegation battle, believing they have the quality to be competing much higher up the table.
"If you spend a lot of time with the players on the field, if you spend three and a half years at the club, then you can feel that.
"You need to feel that if you want to be the coach. I truly believe this squad has the quality not to be fourth, fifth, or sixth, but to stay in the league; they have the quality," he concluded.
Despite the 'painful' nature of his exit, the coach continues to champion the players he left behind as they prepare for life without him.