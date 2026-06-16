Former Premier League star joins the Bafana Bafana pile on after their opening match defeat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘England, Brazil and France would beat them 10-nil'

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor did not hold back in his assessment of South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening Group A fixture.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Premier League star claimed that the performance from Hugo Broos' men was among the worst he had seen at the international level.

"I really think I could get 10 of my friends together and beat South Africa," Agbonlahor stated, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

"And the scary thing is, is that they are not going to be the worst team in the tournament."