Former Premier League star joins the Bafana Bafana pile on after their opening match defeat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘England, Brazil and France would beat them 10-nil'
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Agbonlahor questions Bafana Bafana's quality
Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor did not hold back in his assessment of South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening Group A fixture.
Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Premier League star claimed that the performance from Hugo Broos' men was among the worst he had seen at the international level.
"I really think I could get 10 of my friends together and beat South Africa," Agbonlahor stated, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
"And the scary thing is, is that they are not going to be the worst team in the tournament."
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Burnley's Lyle Foster singled out for criticism
While the entire team faced the heat, Agbonlahor was particularly disappointed with Lyle Foster.
The Burnley striker, who is one of the few South African players currently playing in a top European league, failed to leave his mark on the contest and was accused of looking out of his depth against the tournament hosts.
"They couldn't string three passes together.
"And Lyle Foster, I expected a lot more from him, who plays for Burnley in the Premier League.
"He did nothing. He was nervous, he was passing the ball out of play.
"They were terrible," Agbonlahor remarked.
The pundit's harsh words reflect a growing frustration with those expected to lead the South African charge.
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Analysis of the defensive errors
The match turned on a significant defensive lapse when Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole lost possession in a dangerous area, allowing Julian Quinones to open the scoring.
While some fans pointed the finger at Ronwen Williams for the short pass, Agbonlahor believes the onus was on the midfielder to handle the pressure.
"I'm just thinking to myself, it's your first game of the World Cup, away in Mexico against the hosts, the first 10 minutes.
"I know the keeper's having himself.
"He's a good goalkeeper with his feet. But why are you passing to the midfielder there?
"It's not the keeper's fault, in a sense.
"It's the midfielder [Sithole]. If you're passing to him there, he's got to be good enough to take a touch and play it out to the centre half.
"It's not the keeper's fault, in a sense, that you've got to be good enough," he explained.
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Bleak outlook for the group stage
Agbonlahor concluded his rant by suggesting that South Africa would be completely embarrassed if they were facing the elite nations of world football.
He warned that the lack of technical quality shown against Mexico would lead to lopsided scorelines against the heavyweights of the tournament.
"If that South Africa team were in the same group as England, Brazil and France, it's a 10-nil," Agbonlahor predicted.
Bafana Bafana will have to ignore the noise and focus on their upcoming clash against Czechia on Thursday, where they desperately need a result to keep their dreams of reaching the Round of 32 alive.