Former Orlando Pirates winger weighs in on Mohau Nkota’s return to Mayfair – ‘It also shows where South African football is moving’

The confirmation of Mohau Nkota's loan deal from Al-Ettifaq back to Mayfair has sparked a wide range of reactions across the South African football landscape.

While some observers might view a return to the Betway Premiership as a setback for a player who secured a move to the Middle East, former Pirates speedster Tlou Segolela believes the move is a masterstroke for both the player and the Soweto giants.

Segolela, a legendary figure who was part of the historic double-treble winning era at Pirates, is adamant that this transfer reflects positively on the local league's reputation.

"For me, it's one of those very interesting moves. It also shows where South African football is moving, the standard of our football has grown."

They [Pirates] obviously know the quality of the boy but what is happening with this move," Segolela told KickOff.



