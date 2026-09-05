Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Mohau Nkota, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Former Orlando Pirates winger weighs in on Mohau Nkota’s return to Mayfair – ‘It also shows where South African football is moving’

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
M. Nkota
La Cure Waves SC
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
T. Segolela
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup

Former Buccaneers star Tlou Segolela has hailed the return of the youngster to the club, insisting the winger’s homecoming is a significant indicator of the rising standards in the domestic game. The 21-year-old has rejoined the Sea Robbers on loan from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq in a move aimed at revitalising his career after an injury-plagued stint abroad.

  • Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A strategic homecoming for Nkota

    The confirmation of Mohau Nkota's loan deal from Al-Ettifaq back to Mayfair has sparked a wide range of reactions across the South African football landscape.

    While some observers might view a return to the Betway Premiership as a setback for a player who secured a move to the Middle East, former Pirates speedster Tlou Segolela believes the move is a masterstroke for both the player and the Soweto giants.

    Segolela, a legendary figure who was part of the historic double-treble winning era at Pirates, is adamant that this transfer reflects positively on the local league's reputation.

    "For me, it's one of those very interesting moves. It also shows where South African football is moving, the standard of our football has grown."

    They [Pirates] obviously know the quality of the boy but what is happening with this move," Segolela told KickOff.


    • Advertisement
  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    Opportunities for game time and growth

    Central to the decision for Nkota’s return is the necessity for consistent minutes on the pitch, something that was becoming increasingly difficult to guarantee in Saudi Arabia.

    At just 21 years old, the winger remains a vital asset for the future of the national team, and Segolela notes that the technical demands of the game require him to be playing at a high level weekly.

    "You can tell it's all about the boy getting enough game-time to get to the level that he wants and now it's very interesting for him, because The Buccaneers will be in the CAF Champions League, we also need his ability for us to compete, so that we reach the knockouts and obviously go to the final," Segolela said.


  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Football is about pressure

    Returning to a club of Pirates' stature naturally brings a high level of scrutiny, especially for a player coming back from an international stint.

    However, Segolela believes that the pressure inherent at Mayfair is exactly what is needed to bring the best out of Nkota.

    When asked if the youngster’s arrival increases the burden on the team to defend their recent successes, Segolela was unequivocal about the reality of representing the Sea Robbers.

    "Look, whether they like it or not, football is about pressure, you like it or not."

    "Unfortunately, you're the one who set the standard, that this is the level you need to be… If you put yourself in that space you need to cope with the demand of it unfortunately," Segolela responded.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Teboho Mokoena Marcelo Allende Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Bucs set for lofty targets

    The ultimate goal for Pirates this season remains the pursuit of Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the Betway Premiership, alongside a deep run in the CAF Champions League.

    Segolela insists that the squad must prove their recent trophy haul was a true reflection of their quality rather than a temporary surge.

    "They won the league, therefore they need to challenge for the CAF Champions League all the way and besides that, they need to go toe-to-toe with Sundowns, they need to show that it was not a fluke [last season], unfortunately."

    "That's the game, it does not need anyone to tell you, it's what you put yourself in.”