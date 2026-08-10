Former Orlando Pirates winger weighs in on comparisons with new signing Kabelo Kgositsile – ‘He is there to write his story and continue the legacy’
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A bright start for the new winger
Kabelo Kgositsile, who has inherited the nickname 'GTi' due to his blistering pace, made a significant impact during his first official appearance for Orlando Pirates.
In their Premier Soccer League clash with Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the former Baroka FC player was introduced in the 66th minute and immediately injected life into the attack.
His explosive presence helped the Soweto giants maintain control, eventually securing a comfortable 2-0 victory.
Reflecting on the player's development and the comparisons that have naturally followed, Tlou Segolela told KickOff: "It's not about comparing the two.
"Kgositsile is a very interesting player, he has been playing professional football for three seasons now.
I'm glad Pirates decided against loaning him out again,” Segolela noted.
"He was signed but not given an opportunity and ended up being loaned back to Baroka, and now he is proving he deserved to be part of Pirates' talented squad."
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Proving his worth in Soweto
The transition from being a loanee to a first-team regular is never easy at a club of Pirates' stature, but Kgositsile appears to be embracing the challenge.
Segolela highlighted the player's bravery and technical ability as key factors in his early success.
He further elaborated on the qualities that make the young attacker such a threat to opposition defenders in the South African top flight.
“He is one of their quickest players, he is not scared, he enjoys one-v-one. He is there to write his story and continue the legacy," he added.
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The Limpopo speed connection
Both Segolela and Kgositsile hail from the Limpopo province, a region that has a reputation for producing some of the fastest athletes in the country.
Segolela mused about whether there is a geographical secret behind their physical attributes, suggesting that natural ability plays a major role.
“Most of us athletes from Limpopo have got the endurance and speed.
"I don't know if it’s to do with the food we eat, but we are blessed with speed,” Segolela said.
“Gautrain, GTi… I don't know if there's a secret ingredient from this side, the Limpopo province, but I think it has to do with natural ability.”
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Words of wisdom for the rising star
Despite the early hype, Segolela was quick to offer some grounded advice to his successor to ensure he does not get distracted by the bright lights of Johannesburg.
He emphasised the importance of focus and discipline for a young player at a big club.
The retired winger warned that the road to sustained success at the Orlando is often filled with external pressures and temptations that can derail a promising career.
"He must just stay grounded and keep going for the goal that he has set for his life.
“There might be a lot of distractions, but he should stay in his lane and control only what he can, like the company he keeps," Segolela concluded.
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