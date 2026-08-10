Former Orlando Pirates winger weighs in on comparisons with new signing Kabelo Kgositsile – ‘He is there to write his story and continue the legacy’

Kabelo Kgositsile, who has inherited the nickname 'GTi' due to his blistering pace, made a significant impact during his first official appearance for Orlando Pirates.

In their Premier Soccer League clash with Milford FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the former Baroka FC player was introduced in the 66th minute and immediately injected life into the attack.

His explosive presence helped the Soweto giants maintain control, eventually securing a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Reflecting on the player's development and the comparisons that have naturally followed, Tlou Segolela told KickOff: "It's not about comparing the two.

"Kgositsile is a very interesting player, he has been playing professional football for three seasons now.

I'm glad Pirates decided against loaning him out again,” Segolela noted.

"He was signed but not given an opportunity and ended up being loaned back to Baroka, and now he is proving he deserved to be part of Pirates' talented squad."



